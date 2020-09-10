Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aviation minister Hardeep Puri, UP CM discuss facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra airports

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday assured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the work on Ayodhya airport will be done in a phased manner. The central and state governments are constantly working to develop the infrastructure facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra (Myorpur) airports," Puri said, adding that the work will be completed according to the set target.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:24 IST
Aviation minister Hardeep Puri, UP CM discuss facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra airports

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday assured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the work on Ayodhya airport will be done in a phased manner. Adityanath discussed developing airport infrastructure facilities with Puri via video conferencing.

"Ayodhya airport will be developed in a phased manner. The central and state governments are constantly working to develop the infrastructure facilities for Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra (Myorpur) airports," Puri said, adding that the work will be completed according to the set target. He said the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs will extend full cooperation for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

“In the last three-and-a-half years, development work is being done at 17 airports in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, only two airports were operational here, but currently seven airports are functioning,” a statement quoted Adityanath as saying in the meeting. "Once all 17 airports are operational, the civil aviation facility will increase. Better air connectivity will boost tourism, create employment opportunities on a large scale and the state will develop rapidly," he said.

The chief minister said full support will be given by the state government for airport-related development work, adding that the state is working fast for the establishment of Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra airports. "No issue will be pending regarding them. Necessary action is being taken by the district administration of the three districts, so that the airports can be established at the earliest and air services can be operated on select air routes by the Airports Authority of India," he said.

The CM requested the Union minister to carry out airport development work in Bareilly, Hindon, Saharanpur, Meerut, Lucknow and Varanasi. He said the remaining work of Kushinagar International Airport will proceed in a time bound manner.

The Union minister, while thanking the chief Minister, said the state government was extending full cooperation in the development work of airports. He said Ayodhya and Chitrakoot are important districts in terms of religious and spiritual tourism.

Similarly, there are many possibilities of tourism in Sonbhadra district, Puri added. PTI ABN SRY

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Overall jobs growth rate slips to 3.5% in FY20: Report

Reflecting the overall stress in the economy, the employment growth rate declined to 3.5 per cent in FY20 from 3.8 per cent in the previous fiscal year, but the total number of jobs increased to 50.02 lakh from 48.32 lakh, says a report. ...

Exam authorities to decide if COVID-19 symptomatic student can write exam or not: Health Ministry

By Priyanka Sharma The Union Health Ministry has revised Standard Operating Procedure SOP on preventive measures to be followed while conducting exams to contain the COVID-19 spread and said that authorities conducting the examination shou...

Libya's NOC says armed group entered Sharara oil field on Sunday, one person killed

Libyas National Oil Corporation NOC said on Thursday that an armed group entered the Sharara oil field on Sunday and exchanged fire with security and that one person was killed.On Sunday, 6 September 2020, the early production facility EPF ...

EU Parliament's environment committee backs 60% emissions cut by 2030

Lawmakers in the European Parliaments environment committee on Thursday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. The EU wants to upgrade ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020