BMW Motorrad announces staggered payment scheme for G310 R, G310 GS

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Thursday announced a staggered payment scheme for its two BSVI-compliant motorcycles, G310 R and G310 GS. These premium segment bikes, which are expected to launch during forthcoming festival season, can be availed on equated monthly instalments (EMI) starting at Rs 4,500, BMW Motorrad India said in a release.

The company has already commenced the pre-launch bookings for G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles from September 1. "BMW India Financial Services has designed customised and flexible financial solutions. The new BMW G310 R and BMW G310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new bikes at EMIs starting at just Rs 4,500 per month," the company said in the release.

Since the prices of the bikes have not yet been announced, the EMI amount is based on calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan, as per the company. Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate, it added.

The BS-IV models of G310 R and G310 GS were priced at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh, respectively. The BMW G310 R and the BMW G310 GS are the volume drivers for BMW Motorrad in India with a share of over 85 per cent in yearly sales.

BMW Motorrad has an authorised dealership network across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.