Delhi govt appoints four DASS cadre officers as RTOs

In a first, the Delhi government has appointed four officers of DASS cadre as regional transport officers, according to an official order issued on Thursday. The four served as section officers in the Delhi Administration Subordinate Service(DASS) cadre before being elevated as RTOs, also known as motor licencing officers (MLOs) in Delhi, a senior government official said.

"This is the first time that the government has posted the DASS cadre officers as RTOs or MLOs, in a move to bring more transparency in public services," he said. According to the order issued by the Transport Department of Delhi government, Anil Agarwal who served as a section officer under DASS cadre will be the MLO of Loni regional transport authority office.

Manoj Jain, Sachin Sharma and Raj Kumar, all section officers under DASS cadre, will be MLOs of New Delhi, Mayur Vihar and DL Suspension Cell, respectively, the order said. The four officers were transferred to the Transport Department on September 7.

Last week, the MLOs of New Delhi, Vasant Vihar and Surajmal Vihar zonal offices were suspended by the chief secretary for "irregularities" in issuance of driving licences..