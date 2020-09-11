Left Menu
Parking solution to Christchurch Hospital to deliver over 1000 new car parks

"I'm delighted we've reached a resolution to the parking problem. Staff and visitors to the hospital will now be able to benefit from improved parking at the hospital," Megan Woods said.

Parking solution to Christchurch Hospital to deliver over 1000 new car parks
Canterbury District Health Board's Acting Chief Executive, Peter Bramley, says, "Collectively these three initiatives will substantially improve parking for hospital visitors and staff."

A Government brokered solution to the parking woes at Christchurch Hospital will deliver more than 1000 new car parks near the Hospital for staff and visitors while also ensuring the completion of the Metro Sports Facility, said Minister for Christchurch Regeneration, Dr Megan Woods.

The new parking package is made up of:

A new 450 space public car park building to be developed and managed by Ngāi Tahu Property, in partnership with Ngāi Tūāhuriri, on Canterbury District Health Board land bounded by St Asaph Street and Hagley Ave.

An extension to the existing staff car park in Antigua Street with the addition of two floors and 238 spaces.

The new Canterbury District Health Board Park and Ride Facility, which is providing up to 350 spaces (200 spaces for the public and up to 150 spaces for hospital staff).

"I'm delighted we've reached a resolution to the parking problem. Staff and visitors to the hospital will now be able to benefit from improved parking at the hospital," Megan Woods said.

"We have reached a long-term solution to a protracted and less than adequate situation. This solution is long overdue.

"I really feel for those who have had to endure less-than-ideal temporary parking options in the area during often difficult times in their lives. The new facilities will be conveniently close to the hospital for both day patients and visitors.

"I am also pleased about the additional parking space for hospital staff. They do an amazing job and their safety is paramount."

The Government has committed $14.25m toward funding the expansion of the existing parking building and as a development contribution toward the construction of the new car parking facility.

"Last year, when I became aware that earlier plans for improved parking in the area were unlikely to materialise, I instructed my officials in Christchurch to explore all options. It has been a long complex process and this option involves several parties, but it provides an effective parking solution in one of the remaining areas of the central city that is short of parking."

Dr Woods says the new developments will also enable the completion of one of the city's anchor projects.

"The new facilities will enable the transfer of the hospital's Afternoon Staff Car Park land to Ōtākaro, and the vacating of the temporary car park, sometime next year - both of which are needed for the completion of the Metro Sports Facility.

"This is one of the final pieces in the city's regeneration and is really a win-win solution for Christchurch," Megan Woods said.

Canterbury District Health Board's Acting Chief Executive, Peter Bramley, says, "Collectively these three initiatives will substantially improve parking for hospital visitors and staff."

Ngāi Tahu Property expects to complete the carpark within 18 to 24 months.

Canterbury DHB expects the extra two new storeys on the existing building to be completed in the first half of 2022.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

