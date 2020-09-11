Kenya Revenue Authority introduces mobile app 'KRA M-Service' to simplify tax filings

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has introduced a mobile application to simplify the process of tax filing, allowing people to access various tax services from your mobile phone, according to a news report by The Star.

The KRA M-Service App enables taxpayers to access various services offered by the authority such as taxpayer registration and verification, filing of returns, and payment of tax.

KRA said the system will widen taxpayer reach, increase revenue collection and enhance tax compliance by making the tax payment process more convenient.

Through the app, taxpayers are now able to easily register, pay, and file tax returns for Monthly Rental Income (MRI) and for Turnover Tax (TOT) obligations.

Kenyans and foreigners can also register for Personal Identification Number (PIN), as well as perform checks on PIN, Payment Registration Number (PRN), Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC), and confirm the identity of KRA staff.

Further, KRA M-Service App allows taxpayers to file nil tax returns for Income Tax-Resident and Non-Resident, Income Tax Partnership and Income Tax-Company, Value Added Tax (VAT), Pay as You Earn (PAYE), Excise tax, and Monthly Rental Income (MRI).

To access and use the app, taxpayers with smart mobile phones should download and install the app from Google Play Store.

Users with no PIN will be required to first register while those already with PINs can register on the app then login in and choose the particular services they require.

Taxpayers will equally have an opportunity to validate KRA employees by checking their identification using the M-Service 'Jua for Sure' option hence avoid dealing with imposters and fraudsters.