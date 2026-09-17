East Africa's Race to Host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

In a show of optimism, CAF President Patrice Motsepe affirmed his confidence in the host countries of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Despite acknowledging ongoing challenges, he pledged CAF's commitment to supporting the nations as they work towards meeting crucial preparation deadlines.

Speaking at a press conference, Motsepe encouraged East Africans and Africans to believe in their capabilities to address the necessary improvements. The three countries, he noted, are in a race against time to enhance facilities and infrastructure required for the success of the tournament.

Highlighting progress made in Tanzania, Motsepe emphasized the need for expedited efforts with the tournament's kickoff only nine months away. The event, set for June 19 to July 17, marks a historic moment as the first joint hosting by the three nations.