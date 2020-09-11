Emami ropes in Juhi Chawla as brand ambassador for BoroPlus hygiene range

FMCG major Emami on Friday said it has roped in Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla as brand ambassador for BoroPlus' newly launched hygiene range. After a successful entry into the hygiene space with the launch of BoroPlus hand sanitizer in April this year, BoroPlus hygiene range followed it up by adding toilet soap bars in June. The range is now set to hit the retail market with hand washes, the company said in a statement.

Emami Director Priti A Sureka said, "For our hygiene range, we are happy to associate with the celebrity presence of Juhi Chawla who enjoys an all-pervasive acceptance all over India across age, gender and geographies." "The foray into personal hygiene, keeping in mind the antiseptic and moisturising equities of BoroPlus, was part of our innovation plan on the brand. BoroPlus Hygiene Range is all set to offer the consumers a complete range of personal hygiene to fight the attack of COVID-19 virus," Sureka added. A TVC (television commercial), directed by ad filmmaker Narayan Shi, featuring Juhi will be on air across channels and platforms mid-September onwards.