Future Supply Chain Solutions Q1 net loss widens to Rs 55.40 cr

Future Supply Chain Solutions on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 55.40 crore for the June quarter on account of lower income. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7.67 crore for the same period a year ago. Total income of the company stood at Rs 105.37 crore during the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 300.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Future Supply Chain Solutions said in a BSE filing. Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions were trading 1.40 per cent higher at Rs 122.75 apiece on the BSE.