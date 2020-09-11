Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19 disruptions exacerbate credit quality deterioration for India Inc: Moody's

The aggregate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 22 rated Indian non-financial companies will fall by 24 per cent in the current financial year, global rating agency Moody's said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:47 IST
Covid-19 disruptions exacerbate credit quality deterioration for India Inc: Moody's
Credit quality is weakening across most sectors in a slowing economy. Image Credit: ANI

The aggregate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 22 rated Indian non-financial companies will fall by 24 per cent in the current financial year, global rating agency Moody's said on Friday. Their credit metrics will weaken as coronavirus-led economic contraction reduces corporate earnings and debt/EBITDA leverage will increase by half a turn to around 4x.

Credit quality is weakening across most sectors as a slowing economy dampens consumer confidence and business activity. Moody's Investors Service said India's real GDP will contract by 11.5 per cent in fiscal 2021. "Still, we expect fiscal 2022 earnings to recover as economic growth returns. Gradually improving business conditions and activity will support a recovery in credit metrics by March 2022."

Credit trends are negative for sectors vulnerable to declining consumption and resource price volatility. The economic slowdown will exacerbate challenging conditions for automakers and auto-part suppliers this fiscal year. Passenger and commercial-vehicle unit sales will fall at least 20 per cent in fiscal 2021 from a year earlier. Low oil and gas prices, weak refining margins and lower demand for transportation fuel will hurt oil and gas companies.

Volatile commodity prices and high debt levels will continue to weigh on miners and steel-makers. Credit trends for IT services and telecommunications companies remain neutral. Refinancing risk for most companies is manageable. Rated Indian companies have 21 billion dollars of bonds and 32 billion dollars of term loans maturing through fiscal year 2023 with around 17 billion dollars of those maturities due in fiscal 2021.

Moody's said eight companies have weak liquidity. "Still, we expect refinancing risk for most companies to remain manageable given their good relationships with banks and track record of access to capital markets." Rupee depreciation can weaken debt serviceability for borrowers with foreign currency debt but foreign currency earnings provide a natural hedge.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard ICG on Friday successfully rescued 24 fishermen stranded at sea off the Bhatkal coast due to strong winds and swell from fishing boat IFB Qamalrul Bhar. After getting distress signal from the boat Thursday evening, IC...

EU boosts 'no-deal' planning as UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate

The European Union stepped up planning for a no-deal Brexit on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government refused to revoke a plan to break the divorce treaty that Brussels says will sink four years of talks.Britain said explicit...

Industrial production declines by 10.4 per cent in July: Govt data.

Industrial production declines by 10.4 per cent in July Govt data....

Kuldeep at top of his game, won't face any confidence issues this time: Hussey

Kuldeep Yadavs underwhelming show let Kolkata Knight Riders down in last years IPL, but the teams chief mentor David Hussey believes that the Indian left-arm wrist spinner is at the top of his game this season and will be a consistent perfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020