Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to take relook at urban planning in COVID-19 era: Housing Secy

He said with technology adoption becoming a key factor especially in the COVID-19 crisis, it is necessary that the urban planning is also changed accordingly. "E-commerce is one sector, which has done excellent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:02 IST
Need to take relook at urban planning in COVID-19 era: Housing Secy

It is necessary to relook at the way urban planning is done in the COVID-19 era, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Friday. Speaking at a virtual seminar jointly organised by CII and JLL, Mishra said the real estate industry will have to embrace technology in various aspects as the crisis has been a defining moment.

"Six months ago no one would have thought that we would need to use a virtual platform to conduct meetings. But now we have to live with this as it has become a new normal. Real estate sector, which has a large contribution to the GDP as well as employment, will also have to realign itself with the new normal and think about future investments," Mishra said. He said with technology adoption becoming a key factor especially in the COVID-19 crisis, it is necessary that the urban planning is also changed accordingly.

"E-commerce is one sector, which has done excellent during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has emphasised the need to adopt technology in every sector. We need to incorporate technology to derive more benefits from lesser efforts. Also, the developers need to find out ways how they can deliver projects in lesser time and with minimum damage to the environment. At the same time, urban planning will have to change," Mishra added. The Secretary further said the real estate sector will have to find new solutions and be future ready as the country is aiming to move towards becoming "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant).

The government has been focusing on increasing its spends to give a boost to the infrastructure and real estate sectors, he noted. "If India aims to become self reliant, it is necessary that the country comes up with its own solutions in becoming future ready and provide a solution to the world instead of waiting for the world to give us solutions," Mishra added.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Boxing Federation aims for more women's representation in administrative structure

The Boxing Federation of India BFI on Friday said it would be aiming to raise the womens representation in its administrative structure by at least 25 per cent in the next few months. In an Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, it was...

5 missing youths from Arunachal likely to be handed over by China on Saturday: Rijiju

Chinas Peoples Liberation Army PLA is likely to hand over five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian authorities on Saturday, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said. The PLA on Tuesday had conveyed that the five youths, who went mis...

Garware Technical Fibres Q1 PAT down 3 pc at Rs 17.7 cr

Garware Technical Fibres formerly Garware-Wall Ropes on Friday reported a 3 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax for the first quarter of this financial year at Rs 17.7 crore. The company had reported a PAT Rs 29.6 crore ...

PM to dedicate 3 projects related to petroleum sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation three key projects related to the petroleum sector in Bihar through video conference on Sunday, his office said.&#160; The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020