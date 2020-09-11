Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru airport opens warehousing facility in its complex

"We are thrilled to partner with BIAL as an operator of the new warehousing facility. "Public bonded warehouse at Bengaluru airport has tremendous potential to become the cargo hub for South India, and at CSC, we are excited to be part of this transformation," said Tushar Jani, Group Chairman, CSC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:50 IST
Bengaluru airport opens warehousing facility in its complex

Bengaluru airport on Friday announced the opening of a 10,000 sq ft warehousing facility in its complex, which is expected to reduce supply chain costs and facilitate trade in and around the Karnataka capital city. Claimed as the country's first on-airport public bonded warehouse, the new facility will be operated by Cargo Service Centre (CSC) under the jurisdiction of the City Commissionerate of Bengaluru Customs, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in a release. The public bonded warehouse will help re-export of goods, long-term storage of bonded cargo, assist in partial clearances and allow value-added services such as labelling, packing and repacking services, it said.

Due to the presence of information technology and biotechnology companies, multinational companies and retail brands, Bengaluru handles a large volume of imports, BIAL said. "Our vision is to make the Bengaluru airport a cargo hub, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient operations," said Satyaki Raghunath, chief strategy and development officer, BIAL.

He added that in order to simplify processes and meet customer demands with the help of key stakeholders, including the Bengaluru customs, BIAL has taken this step to set up India's first on-campus public bonded warehouse. Bengaluru airport offers the largest air cargo terminal in South India with a handling capacity of 5,70,000 MT and an average travel time of nine hours from major manufacturing clusters across the region. It processed 99,154 MT of cargo in the April-August period of the current financial year, recording a 92 per cent growth in cargo air traffic movements, as per the private airport operator.

The new facility will play a significant role in boosting the economy of the region, by improving trade and connecting markets around the world, it said. "We are thrilled to partner with BIAL as an operator of the new warehousing facility.

"Public bonded warehouse at Bengaluru airport has tremendous potential to become the cargo hub for South India, and at CSC, we are excited to be part of this transformation," said Tushar Jani, Group Chairman, CSC. Recently, BIAL announced the implementation of the Air Cargo Community System, a digital solution, to streamline the air logistics supply chain and enable seamless collaboration between all stakeholders for a seamless cargo delivery.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

JSHL posts Rs 50 cr net loss in Q1

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd JSHL on Friday posted a net loss of Rs 50 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of reduction in income. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 84 crore during the same quarter of preced...

Hungarian radio station critical of Orban faces battle to renew its licence

Hungarys media authority said on Friday it would not automatically renew the licence of an opposition radio station, stoking fresh concerns about media freedom under Prime Minister Viktor Orbans nationalist government. Klub Radio is one of ...

Boxing Federation aims for more women's representation in administrative structure

The Boxing Federation of India BFI on Friday said it would be aiming to raise the womens representation in its administrative structure by at least 25 per cent in the next few months. In an Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, it was...

5 missing youths from Arunachal likely to be handed over by China on Saturday: Rijiju

Chinas Peoples Liberation Army PLA is likely to hand over five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian authorities on Saturday, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said. The PLA on Tuesday had conveyed that the five youths, who went mis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020