Foundation stone laid for Tripura's first SEZ

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Friday laid the foundation stone for Tripuras first-ever Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sabroom, the southernmost town of the state bordering Bangladesh. Deb said that with the SEZ, Sabroom, around 120 km from Agartala, would emerge as the commercial capital of the Northeast.

He said the Ministry of Commerce and Industries in December had given the approval for the SEZ, which would be set up at Jalefa in Sabroom subdivision with an investment of Rs 635 crore. The SEZ would be focussed on four sectors, including agro-based processing such as food processing, rubber, bamboo and textile sector.

Deb said an integrated check post would also be set up for the smooth movement of passengers and goods. This SEZ, which would make Tripura a self-reliant state, would generate around 5,000 jobs, and the farmers and traders would benefit from it the most," he said.

In a video message, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Centre along with the state government is working to develop Tripura and the Northeast. A bridge on the Feni river which would be completed by December this year would connect Sabroom with Chittagong in Bangladesh, officials said.

The bridge would connect Sabroom to Chittagong port, helping it emerge as a logistics hub, they said. Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh.