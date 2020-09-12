Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to go live on September 18

Flipkart, one of the leading e-commerce portals in India is all set to kick-off its Big Saving Days sale from September 18 and will end on September 20. During these days, Flipkart will offer exciting offers on electronic items including phones, TVs and tablets, beauty products and apparel, home essentials and furniture, among other categories.

Between September 15th to September 16th, customers can pre-book multiple items by paying Rs 1 as an initial amount for each item and the remaining amount can be paid on September 18 when the second payment window will open. They also have the option to cancel their pre-booked items and their initial payment of Rs 1 will be refunded to their accounts.

Customers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, No-cost EMI, cardless credit, exchange offers and top deals on quality brands.

According to the Flipkart Big Saving Days page, more than 3 crore products electronic products and accessories will be up for sale with exchange offers and no-cost EMI. Further, apparel from more than 1,000 brands and home essentials & Furniture range from 5000+ brands will go on sale at the best prices.

Customers will get an extra discount of 15 percent on clothing, beauty and home decor products. Additionally, there will be Rush Hour Sales that will run till 2 AM only during the Flipkart Big Saving Days.