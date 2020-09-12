Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMRC resumes full services, 114 commuters penalised for violating norms

Of these, 2,268 people used the Airport Line, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said. All corridors of the DMRC network are now operational and the services will follow the pre-coronavirus time schedule -- 6 AM to 11 PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 23:55 IST
DMRC resumes full services, 114 commuters penalised for violating norms
All corridors of the DMRC network are now operational and the services will follow the pre-coronavirus time schedule -- 6 AM to 11 PM. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday, with the Airport Express Line re-opening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 1.5 lakh people had availed metro services across the various corridors till 7:30 PM. Of these, 2,268 people used the Airport Line, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

All corridors of the DMRC network are now operational and the services will follow the pre-coronavirus time schedule -- 6 AM to 11 PM. "With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC said in a tweet earlier in the day.

The DMRC said around 200 passengers were counselled for not wearing face masks properly. In addition, 114 passengers were fined Rs 200 each for violation of social distancing norms or not wearing masks or face covers inside trains, it said in a statement.

Many commuters said they felt safe travelling in the metro. Shahjahan Khan (29), who works with a private firm in Seelampur, said, "I believe it's safer to travel in metro with necessary measures in place and more than anything else, it saves time and money," he said.

Before the resumption of the metro services, he used to travel to work in a cab or an autorickshaw, he said. Sangeeta Verma (45), a homemaker, who had to step out due to a family emergency said, "Many of my relatives who have travelled in the metro said it was safe as all safety measures have been taken by the authorities. So I thought why not give it a try." "How long can we wait for the situation to normalise? We need to step out, if not today then tomorrow," said Verma, a resident of Dwarka as she exited the Rajiv Chowk metro station.

Metro services in Delhi and the National Capital Region were closed on March 22 to check the spread of coronavirus. The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently issued guidelines allowing the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12.

The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday with the curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro. Stage two kicked in on Friday with Magenta and Grey lines also opening their doors to commuters and service hours being extended. Stage three came into effect from Saturday onwards with metro services going back to the pre-COVID-19 time schedule.

Now that services have resumed on all lines, the DMRC will be henceforth be making public only the "line utilisation" figures as was done before the lockdown. These figures reflect the actual utilisation of the metro system spread over 400 km with 28 interchange stations. On Sunday, the DMRC will start its services two hours early than the normal timing of 8 AM to facilitate students appearing for NEET examination on September 13.

"This Sunday, 13th September, Metro operations will start at 6:00 AM on all sections. Starting next Sunday, 20th September, regular timings as per earlier time table with services starting at 8:00 AM on Phase 3 sections (on Sundays) will continue. #MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC said in a tweet.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

A's 3B Chapman to have season-ending hip surgery

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will have surgery on his ailing right hip Monday and will miss the remainder of the season. Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list due to hip tendinitis. He has not played since leaving a ...

Over 2,100 commuters as Noida Metro begins full ops

The Noida-Greater Noida Metros ridership crossed the 2,000 mark on Saturday, as it resumed full-fledged operations for the first time after over five months, officials said.&#160; The rail service, also known as the Aqua Line, recorded 2,1...

DDA retrieves 5,000 sq m of land after three-day demolition drive

A three-day anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the DDA starting September 8 near Yamuna bank following which 5,000 sq m of land was retrieved, sources said on Saturday. The drive was conducted as per the directions of the National Gre...

"Nomadland" wins top prize at Venice film festival

Nomadland, a U.S. movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday. The film, directed by U.S.-based Chinese director Chloe Zhao, star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020