Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks sanction Rs 1.63 lakh cr to 42 lakh MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

"Amount of Rs 1,18,138.64 crore has been disbursed to 25,01,999 borrowers," it said while sharing the progress of implementation of various schemes under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package. Sharing details of other schemes being implemented by the finance ministry, the statement said banks have approved purchase of portfolio of Rs 25,055.5 crore under Rs 45,000-crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs to do fresh lending to MSMEs and individuals scheme as on August 28.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 14:26 IST
Banks sanction Rs 1.63 lakh cr to 42 lakh MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

The finance ministry on Sunday said banks have sanctioned loans worth over Rs 1.63 lakh crore to more than 42 lakh business units under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector. On the disbursement front, however, over Rs 1.18 lakh crore doled out to 25 lakh MSME units, till September 10, which were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns.

The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May to mitigate the distress by providing credit to different sectors, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). As of September 10, as reported by public sector banks (PSBs) and top 23 private sector banks, "additional credit amounting to Rs 1,63,226.49 crore has been sanctioned to 42,01,576 borrowers", the ministry said in a statement. "Amount of Rs 1,18,138.64 crore has been disbursed to 25,01,999 borrowers," it said while sharing the progress of implementation of various schemes under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package.

Sharing details of other schemes being implemented by the finance ministry, the statement said banks have approved purchase of portfolio of Rs 25,055.5 crore under Rs 45,000-crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs to do fresh lending to MSMEs and individuals scheme as on August 28. Lenders are currently in the process of approval/negotiations for additional Rs 4,367 crore, it said.

Talking about income tax refunds, it said the department has issued Rs 1,01,308 crore to more than 27.55 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020 and September 8, 2020. "Income tax refunds of Rs 30,768 crore have been issued in 25,83,507 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 70,540 crore have been issued in 1,71,155 cases. In fact, all corporate tax refunds up to Rs 50 crore have been issued in all cases, wherever due. Other refunds are under process," it said.

With regard to Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for the stressed non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)/housing finance companies (HFCs)/micro finance institutions (MFIs), it said 37 proposals involving an amount of Rs 10,590 crore have been approved while six applications seeking financing of Rs 783.5 crore are under process as on September 11. It further said under the Rs 30,000 crore additional Emergency Working Capital Funding for farmers through NABARD scheme, Rs 25,000 crore has been disbursed till August 28.

"Balance amount of Rs 5,000 crore under Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) allocated to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) by RBI for smaller NBFCs and NBFC-MFIs. NABARD is finalising operational guidelines to roll it out soon," it said. Besides, NABARD has also launched Structured Finance and Partial Guarantee scheme in collaboration with two agencies and banks to help unrated NBFCs/MFIs to get credit from lenders, the statement said.

On May 20, the Cabinet approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through ECLGS for MSME sector. Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage will be provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) borrowers in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility.

For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was set up by the government, spread over the current and next three financial years. The scheme will be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the scheme to October 31 or till the amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins best screenplay; 'Nomadland' bags Golden Lion at Venice fest

Director Chatainya Tamhane won the best screenplay award for his Marathi-language feature The Disciple at the Venice Film Festival that saw Chinese-American filmmaker Chloe Zhao bagging the top prize of the coveted Golden Lion for her drama...

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh: A blend of rustic aggression and learning

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, the veteran socialist leader, who announced his decision to quit the RJD from his hospital bed just four days before his death, was an inimitable blend of rustic aggression and learning, qualities that helped him ca...

Maharashtra CM announces 'My Family-My Responsibility' campaign to battle coronavirus

In the wake of the rise of cases of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the launch of My family-My responsibility from September 15 to fight the pandemic. Under this campaign, Brihanmumbai M...

Centre, state govts should provide adequate opportunities for labourers: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the Centre and state governments to provide adequate opportunity to labourers, who, she said are somehow working under MNREGA to feed their family. Statistics show again that crores of labourers in country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020