Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting in focus as stocks wobble and coronavirus bill stalls

"It'll just give us a bit more clarity in terms of how they are going to be looking at their mandate going forward," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist with Manulife Investment Management. Investors will also be looking to the Fed's summary of economic projections, known as the "dot plot," for clues on how quickly the central bank expects labor markets to recover and how soon it may lift rates from record lows.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:30 IST
Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting in focus as stocks wobble and coronavirus bill stalls
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Investors are shifting their focus to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week as they seek cues following a recent technology-led U.S. market sell-off. So far, few believe the past week's volatility in stocks - which knocked the Nasdaq down as much as 10% from its highs and rocked other indexes - is the start of a larger sell-off that will throw the market off its course after a six-month rally.

Some worry, however, that the moves may herald the start of a volatile period, as a much-awaited fiscal aid package stalls in the Senate and the U.S. presidential election looms. That's left investors looking to the Fed for its view of the nascent U.S. economic recovery and what the central bank may do if markets continue to slide. "The market, especially in absence of that fiscal policy package, is looking for the Fed to do even more," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. "And it's not clear that they can do more or how much they're willing to do, at least at this point."

The Fed slashed rates to near zero in March as stocks plunged on fears of the economic impact from the coronavirus, and has rolled out lending programs to support businesses and households. It is also buying tens of billions of bonds monthly to keep markets functioning smoothly. Despite stocks' recent slide, some market participants believe equities would have to tumble much further for the Fed to act.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this month that while the central bank will keep its foot on the monetary policy gas, lawmakers also need to help with recovery relief, making the government's failure to pass the next round of stimulus an increasingly worrying development to some investors. "We have an economy that has not yet cleared the woods of the pandemic," said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones. "These risks that were ... maybe hidden a bit by all this stimulus are now starting to be highlighted and more transparent."

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at high levels last week, suggesting the labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was stalling as government financial aid to businesses and the unemployed dries up. Analysts at BofA Global Research noted that September tends to be the weakest month of the year, with stocks notching gains less than half the time and the S&P 500's average return at minus 1%.

The bank's data also shows that markets tend to dip in the weeks ahead of an election, then rallying after. In this case, among investors' concerns is that the Nov 3 vote will be unclear or disputed. Investors are also hoping to learn more about the Fed's strategic decision to allow periods of higher inflation as it puts more emphasis on bolstering the labor market.

Modestly higher real yields after the Fed's shift on inflation have contributed to the recent wobble in tech-related stocks, analysts at Oxford Economics said in a report. "It'll just give us a bit more clarity in terms of how they are going to be looking at their mandate going forward," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist with Manulife Investment Management.

Investors will also be looking to the Fed's summary of economic projections, known as the "dot plot," for clues on how quickly the central bank expects labor markets to recover and how soon it may lift rates from record lows. "I think the 2023 dots will be the ones everybody's staring at," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Babulal Marandi criticises Jharkhand Land Mutation Bill, urges state govt to withdraw it

Terming Jharkhand Land Mutation Bill as against the interests of the state, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has said that by getting it passed from Cabinet, state government has betrayed the people.He said the government is bringing t...

Madurai girl's suicide before NEET murder of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the BJP, saying the suicide by a Tamil Nadu girl student on the eve of NEET was the murder of the Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao slogan. The 19-year-old Madurai girl and two other medic...

Saudi Arabia announces start of final bidding process for mills

Saudi Arabias state grain buyer SAGO said on Sunday the second and final stage of the bidding process for its mills had started.The request for propals was shared with the qualified bidders, a statement said.The qualified bidders will condu...

Interstate bus services stand-off: AP, T'gana officials to meet on Tuesday

Heads of the State Road Transport Corporations of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday to thrash out contentious issues that have been hindering the resumption of interstate bus services despite the lifting of COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020