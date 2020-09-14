Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors give once-loved 'darling' Southeast Asia a wide berth

Southeast Asia is slipping to the bottom of global investors' shopping lists, and fund managers expect to stay away from the region as COVID-19 rages across Indonesia and the Philippines and wrecks the economies of Singapore and Thailand. Southeast Asia, once sought for yield and growth, now attracts the worst earnings projections in Asia, and even upbeat managers say it is too soon to buy back in.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 04:30 IST
Investors give once-loved 'darling' Southeast Asia a wide berth

Southeast Asia is slipping to the bottom of global investors' shopping lists, and fund managers expect to stay away from the region as COVID-19 rages across Indonesia and the Philippines and wrecks the economies of Singapore and Thailand.

Southeast Asia, once sought for yield and growth, now attracts the worst earnings projections in Asia, and even upbeat managers say it is too soon to buy back in. "ASEAN used to be a darling of investors," said Binay Chandgothia, head of Asia at Principal Global Asset Allocation.

But with tourism in the doldrums, a big growth driver is missing, he said. It will probably return slowly - so, too, the tide of investment - which has been running steadily out, removing at least $16 billion from the region so far this year. "Investors are not going to miss everything if they don't allocate today in anticipation of things getting better," Chandgothia said.

Investors have certainly not missed much the last few months. Stock markets in Singapore, Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok are down about 20% this year - even more in dollar terms - putting them not far behind the worst performers in the world.

Indonesia and the Philippines have the highest COVID-19 death tolls in Southeast Asia, while Singapore and Thailand are among the most economically exposed in the world. Analysts have been slashing forecasts viciously and expect company earnings to drop around 30% or more in these four markets, compared with a forecast of a 4.2% decline in Asia generally and falls of 22% in the United States and 40% in Europe.

A fresh plunge in Indonesian shares, after the announcement of a return to distancing restrictions in Jakarta, has underscored the risks. "While there are lockdowns happening it's difficult to put extra money there, not knowing how long you're going to wait for," said Sean Taylor, chief investment officer in Asia for German asset manager DWS, who is underweight in countries belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"To be prudent, we're waiting, particularly when we've got better opportunities through China and North Asia." TECH BETS TAKE THE CAKE

Uncertainty over progress on vaccine candidates and a mania for tech stocks has also sent money earmarked for Southeast Asia elsewhere, most notably to China, South Korea and Japan. For many, the major buying trigger would be a viable vaccine before bringing back capital flows of any size, according to Nader Naeimi, AMP Capital's head of dynamic markets.

To be sure, investment isn't entirely absent. Bankers say there is interest in upcoming listings, and stockpickers who delve below macro trends have been active. "We are more exposed in Indonesia," said Will Malcolm, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at Aviva Investors, which holds shares in Bank Rakyat and broadcaster Surya Citra Media, partly in a bet on consumer spending.

But others who are positive say investors are holding back. "We're telling our clients that these (markets) are likely to have a strong tactical performance in the next 6-12 months," said Ken Peng, Citi Private Bank's head of Asia Investment Strategy.

"But in terms of global investors, you don't really see that much interest."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Minshew rallies Jaguars over Rivers and Colts

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter that lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a season-opening 27-20 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts....

Mayor of Bogota, Colombia, calls for reconciliation after deadly protests

The mayor of Bogota begged forgiveness on Sunday and called for reconciliation after protests in Colombias capital the past week left 10 civilians dead and hundreds injured. Protests in Bogota and satellite city Soacha began following the d...

Japan's ruling party to hold leadership vote on Monday after Abe's sudden resignation

Tokyo Japan, September 14 ANISputnik Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party LDP will elect its new president following an unexpected resignation by the partys leader and longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. The ruling partys...

Police busts adulterated honey, puja items manufacturing unit in Cuttack

Police on Sunday busted an adulterated honey and puja items manufacturing unit in Cuttack and arrested one person. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. The unit used to manufacture duplicate items at Chamada Godown Gali of Ranihat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020