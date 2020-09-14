Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by coronavirus vaccine hopes

The best performing major currency has by far been the Australian dollar , up 11.9%, thanks to sound risk appetite. "A wild ride indeed and one that is likely to continue as phase 3 vaccine results starts to roll through over the coming weeks," NAB analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:56 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by coronavirus vaccine hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Asian shares firmed on Monday on renewed hopes for a coronavirus vaccine after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial though sentiment was still cautious ahead of a big week of central bank meetings in UK, Japan and the United States. In a sign the positive mood will spread elsewhere, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures and German DAX futures rose 0.5% in early trade while London's FTSE futures added 0.24%.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, jumped 1.3% after a mixed session on Wall Street last week. Most major markets across Asia were in the green with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.9% for its second straight session of gains.

Australian shares climbed 0.6% while Japan's Nikkei added 0.7%. Chinese shares started firm but pared some of the early gains with the blue-chip index last up 0.1%. Friday marked six months since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

Since then, major global economies have slipped into recession and millions have lost their jobs, prompting central banks around the world to launch unprecedented stimulus. The policy bazooka has buoyed financial markets, with the S&P500 up 22%, 10-year Treasury yields diving 20.4 basis points and the greenback sliding 3.3%. The best performing major currency has by far been the Australian dollar , up 11.9%, thanks to sound risk appetite.

"A wild ride indeed and one that is likely to continue as phase 3 vaccine results starts to roll through over the coming weeks," NAB analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note on Monday. AstraZeneca said on the weekend it has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs.

The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended last week after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout. A vaccine has long been awaited to help pull the world out of a coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"The reopening of the global economy is enticing us to recommend a trade going long a basket of 14 laggard 'back to work' stocks versus a basket of 14 high-flying 'COVID-19 winners'," BCA Research wrote in a note. "While we maintain a cyclical and secular bullish outlook on the broad market, a short-term correction due to technical and (geo) political reasons is likely on the cards," it said

"A playable short-term pullback is in order." Later this week, the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its two-day policy meeting where it is expected to hold rates while elaborating on the already-announced shift to inflation targeting.

Also, "the Fed is set to be less pre-emptive in tightening policy than in the past," NAB's Strickland noted. The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England will announce their respective policy decisions on Thursday.

Market focus will also be on the election of Japan's new Prime Minister with results of a party room vote expected around 0630 GMT. Major currencies were treading water on Monday.

The dollar was a tad weaker against the yen at 106.06 though still a long distance from its low this year of 101.2. The euro was flat at $1.1850. The Aussie was slightly weaker at $0.7283 while Sterling was a tad higher at $1.2823.

In commodities, U.S. crude jumped 0.6% to $37.55 a barrel. Brent crude climbed 0.4% to $40 per barrel. Gold was firm, with spot prices at $1,946.9 per ounce.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

International Best-selling Shantaram Author Gregory David Roberts Releases Debut Single 'Drive All Night'

The new music is amazing Chris Blackwell, Founder of Island Records LONDON, Sept. 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Gregory David Roberts GDR, the critically acclaimed author, songwriter and artist releases his first single, Drive AllNight, on Septe...

AIPEF urges MPs to oppose Electricity Amendment Bill

All India Power Engineers Federation AIPEF has urged all Members of Parliament to oppose the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. The Electricity Amendment Bill 2020&#160;is expected to be introduced in Parliament in the current Monsoon sessio...

Crowded Marseille soccer celebrations condemned by French minister

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin criticised on Monday Olympique Marseilles OM fans for celebrating en masse on the streets of the city after Marseille beat Paris Saint Germain PSG, given the risks from the COVID-19 virus in France. ...

Wholesale inflation rises to 0.16 pc m-o-m in August

The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index WPI increased to 0.16 per cent in August as compared to 1.17 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year, the government said on Monday. It was at minus 0.58 per cent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020