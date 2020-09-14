Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks rise as STAR Market shines on ETF approval, upbeat data

China stocks finished higher on Monday with Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market leading gains after securities regulator approved the first batch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are expected to draw fresh funds towards the market.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:06 IST
China stocks rise as STAR Market shines on ETF approval, upbeat data
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

China stocks finished higher on Monday with Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market leading gains after securities regulator approved the first batch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are expected to draw fresh funds towards the market. ** Analysts said investor sentiment was also supported by recent upbeat economic data, suggesting broad economy was bouncing from the coronavirus shock faster than expected. ** Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 2.7%​, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.4%. ** China Asset Management Co (ChinaAMC), E Fund Management Co and Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management Co said in separate notes on Friday that they had received regulatory approval to launch ETFs tracking the benchmark STAR50 index.

** The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.57% at 3,278.81. The blue-chip CSI300 index closed 0.51% higher. ** Sentiment was improved by encouraging economic data that showed the world's second-largest economy was on track recovering from the oronavirus crisis. New home prices in China rose at a slightly faster monthly pace in August, as consumer demand showed signs of picking up.

** Chinese banks extended more new loans in August than expected, while broad credit growth quickened, pointing to continued policy support as the economy recovers from a record coronavirus-induced slump. ** Financial sector climbed up marginally after China has issued new rules to regulate financial holding companies, in its latest move to prevent systematic risks to the nation's vast financial sector.

** Developments in the Sino-U.S. tensions remained one of the key market focus. Sources told Reuters that ByteDance abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States on Sunday in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp that it hopes will spare it a U.S. ban while appeasing China's government. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.47%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.65%.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhejiang Orient Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd , up 10.08%, followed by Lanpec Technologies Ltd , gaining 10.06% and WPG (Shanghai) Smart Water Public Co Ltd, up by 10.02%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 7.5% and the CSI300 gained 13.5%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 12%. Shanghai stocks have declined 3.44% this month.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had expunged the remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi...

China confirms it detained 12 Hong Kongers at sea last month

Chinese authorities have confirmed the criminal detention of 12 Hong Kongers who were allegedly attempting to travel illegally to Taiwan by boat last month, while the foreign ministry in Beijing labeled the group separatists. The 12 people,...

'Rule of six' comes in to limit gatherings in England’s COVID-19 fight

The new so-called rule of six has come into effect in England from Monday, which would give the police the power to enforce rules against gatherings larger than six members with a fine of 100 pounds. The new rule -- announced by UK Prime Mi...

AASU-AJYCP's proposed party to be named 'Asom Jatiyo Parishad'

The political outfit to be formed by Assams powerful students organisations AASU and the AJYCP will be named the Asom Jatiyo Parishad. Convenors of the Assam Advisory Committee AAC formed by the All Assam Students Union AASU and the Asom Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020