Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trial of former JPMorgan banker begins in Hong Kong with plea of not guilty

Leung made no comment in court apart from her plea and declined to comment when approached by Reuters after the first day of her trial. It was not immediately clear whether Ang or his son, Ang Ren-yi, would be asked to give evidence and neither could be reached through their employer on Monday after Leung's plea, or ahead of the trial.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:32 IST
Trial of former JPMorgan banker begins in Hong Kong with plea of not guilty
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

JPMorgan did not carry out key checks when employing the son of a potential client, a prosecutor told a Hong Kong court on Monday, the first day of a bribery trial of the bank's former Asia investment banking vice-chairwoman, Catherine Leung.

Leung, who repeated a not guilty plea on Monday, is charged with bribing the then chairman of Kerry Logistics Network Ltd, Ang Keng-lam, by employing his son at the U.S. investment bank's Hong Kong office in 2010. She did so, the prosecution said, in anticipation that Ang would influence his company to give JPMorgan a role on its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The investment bank did not consult its legal and compliance department until after the younger Ang's employment contract at JPMorgan was signed, prosecution barrister Robert Lee said in his opening submission. Lee also cited an email he said was written by Leung when Kerry Logistics was in the early stages of preparing for its IPO.

"Son is very keen to do IB (investment banking) but does not interview well ... The last thing I want is for us to go slow and they ask another bank, and I am sure someone will give him a full-time offer given the mandate that is up for grabs," Lee cited Leung as saying in the email. Leung made no comment in court apart from her plea and declined to comment when approached by Reuters after the first day of her trial.

It was not immediately clear whether Ang or his son, Ang Ren-Yi, would be asked to give evidence and neither could be reached through their employer on Monday after Leung's plea, or ahead of the trial. Ang Ren-Yi left JPMorgan in 2011, the prosecution said in a statement last year.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman on Monday referred Reuters to a statement it made last year when the bank said: "This is a historical case, which J.P. Morgan reached agreement on and settled in 2016." That year, JPMorgan agreed to pay U.S. authorities $264 million to resolve allegations it hired relatives of Chinese officials - known as "princelings" https://www.reuters.com/article/us-jpmorgan-settlement/jpmorgan-to-pay-264-million-to-resolve-china-hiring-probe-sec-doj-idUSKBN13C1Z8 - to win banking deals.

U.S. authorities at the time said JPMorgan's Asia unit created an elaborate program, called "Sons and Daughters", that allowed clients and influential government officials to recommend potential hires. Kerry Logistics did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. A representative said last year Ang stepped down as chairman of the firm in August 2012 and that JPMorgan did not participate in Kerry Logistics' IPO in December 2013.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had expunged the remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi...

China confirms it detained 12 Hong Kongers at sea last month

Chinese authorities have confirmed the criminal detention of 12 Hong Kongers who were allegedly attempting to travel illegally to Taiwan by boat last month, while the foreign ministry in Beijing labeled the group separatists. The 12 people,...

'Rule of six' comes in to limit gatherings in England’s COVID-19 fight

The new so-called rule of six has come into effect in England from Monday, which would give the police the power to enforce rules against gatherings larger than six members with a fine of 100 pounds. The new rule -- announced by UK Prime Mi...

AASU-AJYCP's proposed party to be named 'Asom Jatiyo Parishad'

The political outfit to be formed by Assams powerful students organisations AASU and the AJYCP will be named the Asom Jatiyo Parishad. Convenors of the Assam Advisory Committee AAC formed by the All Assam Students Union AASU and the Asom Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020