Govt prepares draft framework policy for development of steel clusters in India

The government has prepared a draft framework policy for development of steel clusters in the country that will help to increase production of value-added steel and generate employment, Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The government has prepared a draft framework policy for the development of steel clusters in the country that will help to increase the production of value-added steel and generate employment, Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. The draft framework policy aims at facilitating the setting up of greenfield steel clusters along with the development and expansion of existing steel clusters, Pradhan said while replying to a question in Lok Sabha.

"The Ministry of Steel has prepared a draft framework policy for the development of steel clusters in the country. It is aimed at facilitating setting up of greenfield steel clusters along with development and expansion of existing steel clusters," he said. Pradhan further said that the steel clusters shall not only help the country become "Atmanirbhar in value-added steel" and capital goods but would also generate employment, especially in the eastern part of the country covering the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh as part of the 'Purvodaya' initiative of the Ministry of Steel.

In January 2020, the minister had launched "Mission Purvodaya" which aims at accelerated development of eastern India through integrated steel hubs. The eastern belt has the potential to add more than 75 percent of the country's incremental steel capacity envisioned by the National Steel Policy, he had said while launching the mission.

Pradhan said it is expected that out of the 300 million tonne capacity by 2030-31, over 200 million tonnes can come from this region alone. The mission will also drive India's march towards the USD 5 trillion economies set by the government.

