Surat's AlliA Fabrics launched "I Support Kangana Ranaut" print saree

Nowadays Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut remains the center of discussion across the country. She is engaged with the Shiv Sena-led government of Maharashtra and due to this she has also suffered a lot.

ANI | Surat | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:52 IST
I Support Kangana Ranaut print saree. Image Credit: ANI

Surat [Gujarat] India, September 14 (ANI/PNN): Nowadays Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut remains the center of discussion across the country. She is engaged with the Shiv Sena-led government of Maharashtra and due to this she has also suffered a lot. Demolition proceedings started on her property in Mumbai, though the court had later put a stay order on it. But at the same time, voice has been raised in her support from every section across the country.

Surat's businessman got this idea in the same sequence Kangana Ranaut got support in a different way even in the textile city of Surat. Local Textile businessmen Chhotubhai and Rajat Dawar, who have an establishment in Surat's Universal Textile Market by the Name of AlliA Fabrics, Have launched Kangana Ranaut's Printed Fancy pure Crepe Saree.

"I Support Kangana Ranaut" is written with a beautiful picture of Kangana's Manikarnika fame on the pallu of the saree. Lets also know that AlliA Fabrics is known for its premium fancy fabrics and is especially popular among Bollywood designers. Their business is extensive in textile mandis like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai etc. Recently, when 'Boycott China' campaign was organized across the country, they also took part in it.

Surat has history of Celebrity Sarees As it is, the textile businessmen of Surat keep making their products according to the developments from time to time. In the past, print sarees of Narendra Modi and Priyanka Gandhi made in Surat have also made a splash.

At the same time, the textile traders here have been contributing by sending the messages of public awareness like 'Swachhata Mission', 'Corona Jagriti Abhiyan', printed on the packing of their sarees and dress material to their customers across the country. Even at the time of elections, traders have been getting their bills printed with logos and support messages of political parties of their choice. Why Kangana Print Saree

On how the idea of making Kangana Ranaut's print saree came up, Chhotubhai and Rajat Dawar of AlliA Fabrics said that the way Maharashtra government has come out with all the frills against a woman is wrong. Her property was vandalized in his absence, She was threatened with not stepping into Mumbai, all of which we found to be unfair and unjust. But the courage with which Kangana is fighting the administration alone inspired us. When we thought how to express our support for Kangana Ranaut and how to convey this feeling to the people, we got the idea to make her printed saree and we made this saree.

Our consumers also appreciated our product. Since the trend of business has now become online in the Corona era, we have also started getting orders from our customers through WhatsApp and social media, which shows that there is increasing support for Kangana Ranaut in the female category. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

