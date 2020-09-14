Left Menu
Development News Edition

FUN88 the leading online gaming operator and official partner of Hero CPL has witnessed massive engagement from fans across the globe

The world of sports witnessed one of the greatest cricket tournaments as the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 grabbed the attention of the cricket buffs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:29 IST
FUN88 the leading online gaming operator and official partner of Hero CPL has witnessed massive engagement from fans across the globe
FUN88 associates with Caribbean Premier League 2020. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world of sports witnessed one of the greatest cricket tournaments as the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 grabbed the attention of the cricket buffs. The league ran from 18 August to 10 September 2020 in Trinidad and engaged sports fanatics in nail-biting matches throughout. Fun88, an official partner of the tournament, is also witnessing deeper engagement amongst cricket lovers since the league started and has noticed a significant growth in their site traffic over a short period.

Fans indulged in matches with heightened interest, making this first mega tournament in the past five months even grander. The series offered a one-of-its-kind opportunity to the patrons to engage in the world of cricket legends and fascinating matches while simultaneously escalating the fun quotient during these stressful times.

"Being a veteran in the online gaming space, we have surpassed our ordinary high levels of engagement with consumers by adding an extra fun quotient of consumer activations be it with Facebook live sessions with some of the biggest names from the tournaments such as Ross Taylor, Carlos Braithwaite and Pravin Tambe or with the Fun88 Super Fan Contest, where scores of fans participated. Taking the experience to next level, our association with Hero CPL has resulted in augmenting brand awareness and recognition eventually increasing the traffic to our website," said a Fun88 spokesperson. Fun88 provides one of the widest ranges of sports, lines and odds to the sports enthusiast. With customer satisfaction and entertainment at its core, Fun88 offers enjoyable experiences to members via the latest technologies and offers games with impeccable and personalised customer service.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises before key Brexit vote; volatility hits 5-month highs

The pound rose against the dollar and euro on Monday, stabilising somewhat after recent falls, as investors waited for a key Brexit vote and weighed up the chance of a no-deal Brexit.Sterling had its worst week in six months last week, as i...

PM Modi to inaugurate seven urban infrastructure projects in Bihar on Sept 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of seven projects related to urban infrastructure in Bihar on September 15 through video conferencing. According to an official statement, the total cost of these pro...

Amitabh Bachchan to lend voice on Alexa devices

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has partnered with Amazon and will lend his voice for a unique user experience on Alexa-enabled devices. Amazon, in a blog post, said the company and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated to create a unique celebrity ...

UK police charge man with explosive substance offences over suspicious package

British police said on Monday they charged a man with attempting to cause an explosion after a suspicious package was sent to an address in London.Ovidijus Margelis, 26, who was arrested by counter-terrorism officers in Cambridge on Saturda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020