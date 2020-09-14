Left Menu
Development News Edition

Laser Craft makes UV products for sterilisation, disinfection

The disinfection conveyor can be used in bus stands, railway stations and airports to make safe the baggage and other goods being brought by passengers, Sasikumar said. The products include UV steriliser or UV disinfection cabinet, UV footmat, UV sterilising chamber, UV sterilising tunnel conveyor, UV blaster, which are certified by Food and Drugs Administration and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Labs (NABL), he said. The price of the products ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1. 75 lakh, he said..

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:08 IST
Laser Craft makes UV products for sterilisation, disinfection

Coimbatore, Sept 14 (PTI): City-based Laser Craft Technologies (LCT) has launched UV products for sterilisation and disinfection by 360-degree radiation, destroying 99 per cent of germs and viruses. Displaying the seven new products under Safepro brand, LCT Managing Director C S Sasikumar told reporters here that the products were made to fight COVID-19 and to overcome the fear of global pandemic.

The products were sent for trials to many corporates, companies and government organisations like ISRO, the feedback on which was positive, he said. The disinfection conveyor can be used in bus stands, railway stations and airports to make safe the baggage and other goods being brought by passengers, Sasikumar said.

The products include UV steriliser or UV disinfection cabinet, UV footmat, UV sterilising chamber, UV sterilising tunnel conveyor, UV blaster, which are certified by Food and Drugs Administration and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Labs (NABL), he said. The price of the products ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.

75 lakh, he said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical Storm Teddy forms in the Atlantic - U.S. NHC

Tropical Depression 20 has strengthened into storm Teddy in the Atlantic and is expected to become a powerful hurricane later this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said on Monday.The system is located about 1,110 miles 1,785 km ...

Delhi riots: Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Delhi riots Police seeks 10-day custody of ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act....

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoCIn a statement, the Foreign Office said that ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero appears in court on terror charges

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide, faced 12 charges including terrorism in a Kigali court on Monday in a case shining a spotlight on opposition to President Paul Kagame. Rusesabagina, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020