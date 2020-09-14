Laser Craft makes UV products for sterilisation, disinfection
Coimbatore, Sept 14 (PTI): City-based Laser Craft Technologies (LCT) has launched UV products for sterilisation and disinfection by 360-degree radiation, destroying 99 per cent of germs and viruses. Displaying the seven new products under Safepro brand, LCT Managing Director C S Sasikumar told reporters here that the products were made to fight COVID-19 and to overcome the fear of global pandemic.
The products were sent for trials to many corporates, companies and government organisations like ISRO, the feedback on which was positive, he said. The disinfection conveyor can be used in bus stands, railway stations and airports to make safe the baggage and other goods being brought by passengers, Sasikumar said.
The products include UV steriliser or UV disinfection cabinet, UV footmat, UV sterilising chamber, UV sterilising tunnel conveyor, UV blaster, which are certified by Food and Drugs Administration and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Labs (NABL), he said. The price of the products ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.
75 lakh, he said..
