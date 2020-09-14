Left Menu
London City Airport says it could cut 35% of staff due to COVID crisis

London City Airport said it needed to cut up to 239 jobs or 35% of its staff as part of a restructuring plan as the coronavirus pandemic pushed down passenger numbers to much lower levels than previously.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

London City Airport said it needed to cut up to 239 jobs or 35% of its staff as part of a restructuring plan as the coronavirus pandemic pushed down passenger numbers to much lower levels than previously. The airport, the British capital's fifth-biggest and most central, said in a statement on Monday that it had opened consultation with its staff over the potential job losses as part of its preparations for the traditionally weaker winter season.

Britain's airports and airlines have warned the government to expect many more thousands of job cuts if it does not allow testing at airports as an alternative to quarantine rules, which deter travel and are preventing the sector from recovering. London City said it had already cut all non-essential spending and paused its expansion programme.

It is owned by a group of Canadian pension funds: AIMCo, OMERS, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), and Kuwait's Wren House Infrastructure Management.

