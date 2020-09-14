Scotland says concerned about coronavirus testing backlog

Scotland says concerned about coronavirus testing backlogReuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:00 IST
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday she was concerned about a backlog of novel coronavirus test results which was starting to affect the swift reporting of the state of the national outbreak.
"We now have a very serious concern about the backlog of test results being faced by the UK lab network," Sturgeon told reporters. "This apparent delay in turnaround is causing us concern."
