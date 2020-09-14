Left Menu
Development News Edition

FilMe introduces QR code-based technology to watch films

Innovations are an eclectic mix of a new technology, an old problem, and a big idea. The ubiquitous QR code used for making payments can now be used for watching films.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:40 IST
FilMe introduces QR code-based technology to watch films
FilMe Ikon. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovations are an eclectic mix of a new technology, an old problem, and a big idea. The ubiquitous QR code used for making payments can now be used for watching films. The revolutionary innovative technology has been introduced by an entertainment industry start-up FilMe. The innovative technology does not end here, it makes movie watching even easier and economical.

With FilMe now viewers don't have to pay for subscriptions, monthly commitments or search from hordes of apps on smartphone to enjoy that movie that they wanted to see. On FilMe one can watch movies the ala carte way (pay per view) by just scanning a QR code using phone's camera, viewer can watch films without any subscription and app download, in a matter of seconds. As learnt this disruptive product offers even more value as it enables multiple viewings over a 7-day period for a flat price of Rs 30 only with ability to share the movie with friends and family. The technology also enables casting of content on television.

At this extremely lucrative pricing FilMe enters with a better value proposition in a market where players like Google Play Movies, iTunes, YouTube and recently launched services like Shemaroo Box Office and Zee Plex have their presence. FilMe is rolling out its operations from third weekend of September. FilMe has acquired rights of recently released, highly rated Hindi films like Badla, Kamyab, Chaman Bahar, Sky is Pink, What are the Odds and Pihu among others and aggressively acquiring quality content from all languages. The films are available under the range called "FilMe Ikon".

"Our key value add is the relief from costly 3-4 monthly subscriptions that consumers take and do not even use to the optimum. With FilMe, there is no confusion of browsing thousands of titles to arrive at what you want to watch. Our wide online and offline distribution ensures that we give what you want to watch right when you want to watch. He adds that with FilMe we are looking to expand the pay per view model in India which has been not been properly addressed with right kind of product and content offering," said Dr Abhishek Shukla, Founder of FilMe, while talking about the innovation and his new platform. Apart from India, FilMe is launching its services in Gulf and middle east countries also. In India FilMe plans to have a country-wide distribution set up to sell the FilMe retail cards and will be available through mobile retail stores, electronic superstores, Cafes, Stationery stores, booths at shopping centers, and departmental stores. Consumers can also buy it online on Amazon, Paytm and BookMyShow along with company's own website.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

No language should either be imposed or opposed: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called for according equal respect to all languages and emphasised that no language should either be imposed or opposed. Addressing an online event organised to mark Hindi Divas -2020, he said all I...

PVR reports Q1 net loss of Rs 225.73 cr

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 225.73 crore for the June quarter as the film exhibition business remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of...

PLFI cadre lynched in Jharkhand village

A suspected PLFI cadre was allegedly lynched by a group of villagers in Jharkhands Gumla district, a day after he had threatened a local youth and his family of dire consequences for filing a complaint against him and his associate, a senio...

Tennis-'A big lesson': Djokovic ready to move on from U.S. Open default

World number one Novak Djokovic says he cannot guarantee he will not make a similar mistake that led to his disqualification at the U.S. Open for striking a line judge with a ball but he remains confident it will not affect his tennis in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020