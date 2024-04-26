Kenya Airways Staff Released by DR Congo Military After Cargo Incident
Kenya Airways accuses Republic of Congo military of detaining two Kenyan employees over cargo issues despite a court order for their release. The airline claims it rejected the cargo due to incomplete documentation, but the military has not provided any information about its contents or released the employees. The Kenyan government has not yet commented on the incident.
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenya's state-owned airline has accused the Republic of Congo's military of holding two of its staffers since last Friday over cargo issues.
Kenya Airways, known as KQ, said on Friday the staffers were arrested in its airport office in the capital, Kinshasa, over missing documentation for cargo that the airline had not accepted.
The cargo has been described as "valuable," but its contents have not been disclosed.
"All efforts to explain to the military officers that KQ had not accepted the cargo because of incomplete documentation proved futile," airline CEO Allan Kilavuka said in a statement.
He said the staffers' cell phones were seized and colleagues and embassy officials were only granted a few minutes with them.
The airline filed an application at the military court to have the staffers released and it was granted on Thursday, he said.
"Despite the court orders, the military intelligence unit is still holding them incommunicado," the statement said.
The airline urged the Kenyan and Congolese governments to ensure the matter is resolved.
The two governments have not commented on the issue.
Kenya and Congo enjoy cordial relations, with Kenya participating in UN-backed peacekeeping missions in Congo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Allan Kilavuka
- Kenya
- Kenyan
- Kenya Airways
- Kinshasa
- Congolese
- Congo
ALSO READ
Athletics-Kenya's Kipchoge eyes historic Olympic marathon hat-trick
Kenya recalls J&J children's cough syrup over suspected toxicity
Kenya proposes maritime treaty to defuse Ethiopia-Somalia tensions
Kenya proposes regional maritime treaty to end Ethiopia-Somalia dispute
Kenya recalls J&J children's cough syrup over suspected toxicity