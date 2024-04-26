Left Menu

Kenya Airways Staff Released by DR Congo Military After Cargo Incident

Kenya Airways accuses Republic of Congo military of detaining two Kenyan employees over cargo issues despite a court order for their release. The airline claims it rejected the cargo due to incomplete documentation, but the military has not provided any information about its contents or released the employees. The Kenyan government has not yet commented on the incident.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 26-04-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 17:19 IST
Kenya Airways Staff Released by DR Congo Military After Cargo Incident
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's state-owned airline has accused the Republic of Congo's military of holding two of its staffers since last Friday over cargo issues.

Kenya Airways, known as KQ, said on Friday the staffers were arrested in its airport office in the capital, Kinshasa, over missing documentation for cargo that the airline had not accepted.

The cargo has been described as "valuable," but its contents have not been disclosed.

"All efforts to explain to the military officers that KQ had not accepted the cargo because of incomplete documentation proved futile," airline CEO Allan Kilavuka said in a statement.

He said the staffers' cell phones were seized and colleagues and embassy officials were only granted a few minutes with them.

The airline filed an application at the military court to have the staffers released and it was granted on Thursday, he said.

"Despite the court orders, the military intelligence unit is still holding them incommunicado," the statement said.

The airline urged the Kenyan and Congolese governments to ensure the matter is resolved.

The two governments have not commented on the issue.

Kenya and Congo enjoy cordial relations, with Kenya participating in UN-backed peacekeeping missions in Congo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024