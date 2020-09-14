TCS becomes second Indian firm to cross Rs 9 lakh cr market valuation mark

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday became the second Indian company to attain a market valuation of Rs 9 lakh crore after Reliance Industries Limited. The stock of the software services firm gained 5 per cent to close at Rs 2,492.30 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.49 per cent to Rs 2,504.20 -- its record high.

On the NSE, it closed 4.84 per cent higher at Rs 2,489.20. Helped by the surge in its share price, the company added Rs 44,503.84 crore to its market valuation to reach Rs 9,35,206.84 crore on the BSE at close of trade.

In volume terms, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 75 lakh shares on the NSE during the day. TCS is the second most valuable domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation, after Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

RIL in October last year became the first Indian company to reach the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark. Its current market capitalisation is Rs 15,56,857.73 crore. So far this year, share of TCS have gained 15.31 per cent.