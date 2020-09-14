Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raymond Q1 net loss widens to Rs 247.60 crore

According to the company, during lockdown 1.0 and 2.0, its retail stores remained closed and gradually reopened from lockdown 3.0 onwards with easing of restrictions. Its 95 per cent of store network spread across over 600 towns and cities are operational. Moreover, consumer demand is back to 50 per cent of previous year levels in our The Raymond Shop (TRS) network, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:57 IST
Raymond Q1 net loss widens to Rs 247.60 crore
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Raymond Ltd on Monday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 247.60 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020, impacted by COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns. The company had a net loss of Rs 12.20 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 88.63 per cent to Rs 163.16 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,435.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Raymond's total expenses were at Rs 543.87 crore in Q1/FY 2020-21, down 63.26 per cent from Rs 1,480.51 crore a year ago.

"Q1 FY21 performance was impacted as foreknown due to continuous lockdown amidst COVID pandemic," said Raymond in a press statement. According to the company, during lockdown 1.0 and 2.0, its retail stores remained closed and gradually reopened from lockdown 3.0 onwards with easing of restrictions.

Its 95 per cent of store network spread across over 600 towns and cities are operational. Moreover, consumer demand is back to 50 per cent of previous year levels in our The Raymond Shop (TRS) network, it added. Commenting on the performance, Raymond CMD Gautam Hari Singhania said: "Raymond's expansive retail network remains key to the business and it is re-assuring to see that over 95 per cent of our retail stores are now operational. While tiding through the tough times, managing effective cash flows through significant cost reduction coupled with maintaining liquidity levels and debt reduction have been the highlights of the quarter. It's revenue from Textile was down 97.23 per cent to Rs 16.58 crore as against Rs 600.34 crore of the corresponding quarter.

While, revenue from shirting was down 96.82 per cent to Rs 5.52 crore as against Rs 174.09 crore of Q1/FY 2019-20. "Textile and apparel industry has been impacted due to lockdown and related lower consumer demand, primary sales as well as secondary sales were impacted in Q1," said Raymond. Its revenue from Garmenting was down 47.58 per cent to Rs 99.73 crore as against Rs 190.26 crore.

While Raymond's revenue from other segment such as tools and hardware was at Rs 20.25 crore, Rs 21.03 crore from auto components and Rs 4.73 crore from real estate and development of property. With ease in restrictions now, the company is witnessing that consumer sentiment is gradually picking up across the country, Singhania added. "As we move closer to the festive and wedding season, it is expected that the increased consumer spending will bring in the much needed recovery," he said. Shares of Raymond Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 277.10 apiece on the BSE, up 2.35 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Manish Sisodia tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.In a tweet, the 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into self-isolation. Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report ha...

Delhi violence: Former JNU student Umar Khalid sent to 10 day police remand

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested by the special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence which took place in North East Delhi in February this year, was sent to 10-day polic...

ByteDance picks Oracle as partner to try to save TikTok U.S.

Oracle Corp said on Monday it would team up with Chinas ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.ByteDance, TikToks Beijing-based owne...

Business briefs

Aditya Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since its foundation to being the largest private sector lender, has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Euromoney Awards of Excellence. In an editorial, the magazine said Puris success c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020