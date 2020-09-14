Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus CEO warns of compulsory layoffs as airline crisis deepens

Unions and the French government have urged the Toulouse-based planemaker to avoid compulsory layoffs as it sheds up to 15,000 posts to cope with plummeting travel demand. Airbus has repeatedly warned that the outlook is uncertain as the industry's worst crisis hits aircraft deliveries and severely weakens airline finances.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:06 IST
Airbus CEO warns of compulsory layoffs as airline crisis deepens
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Airbus has stepped up warnings of compulsory layoffs as air travel fails to recover as quickly as expected from the coronavirus crisis, putting itself on a potential collision course with unions and the French government. The warning in a letter to its 130,000 staff from Chief Executive Guillaume Faury, seen by Reuters, marks a more pessimistic tone from the planemaker, which had previously said only that it could not rule out compulsory measures.

"I owe it to you to be transparent: it's unlikely that voluntary departures will be enough," Faury wrote in the letter distributed on Friday evening. Unions and the French government have urged the Toulouse-based planemaker to avoid compulsory layoffs as it sheds up to 15,000 posts to cope with plummeting travel demand.

Airbus has repeatedly warned that the outlook is uncertain as the industry's worst crisis hits aircraft deliveries and severely weakens airline finances. But a disappointing rise in air travel over the summer has cast a fresh pall over the company's biggest ever restructuring plans.

"Unfortunately, the recovery in airline traffic over the summer period has not been at the level the industry was counting on," Faury wrote. "We must now prepare for a crisis that will probably be even deeper and longer than the previous scenarios suggested".

The group representing most of the world's airlines, the International Air Transport Association, said last week that air traffic had failed to recover as quickly as expected during July, a key part of the peak season for airline revenues. July traffic was down 80% compared with the same month of 2019, compared with a 94% drop at the low point in April.

IATA says inconsistent border rules are hampering the recovery, making it difficult for airlines to plan ahead. Airbus reported solid deliveries for August, but industry sources say many aircraft are going straight into storage.

An Airbus spokesman confirmed that Faury had issued a "general business update" to staff. "This is part of the constant dialogue between Airbus' top management and employees, which is crucial in these challenging times in order to ensure transparency and share information with our global workforce," the spokesman said by email.

He declined further comment. An official with France's CGT union accused Airbus of deliberately stoking up staff anxieties ahead of further labour negotiations starting in one week.

Airbus has so far launched an internal call for voluntary departures and early retirements, in a scheme expected to run until the end of the year.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Manish Sisodia tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.In a tweet, the 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into self-isolation. Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report ha...

Delhi violence: Former JNU student Umar Khalid sent to 10 day police remand

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested by the special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence which took place in North East Delhi in February this year, was sent to 10-day polic...

ByteDance picks Oracle as partner to try to save TikTok U.S.

Oracle Corp said on Monday it would team up with Chinas ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.ByteDance, TikToks Beijing-based owne...

Business briefs

Aditya Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since its foundation to being the largest private sector lender, has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Euromoney Awards of Excellence. In an editorial, the magazine said Puris success c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020