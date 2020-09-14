Aditya Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since its foundation to being the largest private sector lender, has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Euromoney Awards of Excellence. In an editorial, the magazine said Puri's success can be measured in the “absences” of any scandal, credit bust and drama in the bank's over 25-year history. “I take this opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of all our stakeholders who have been with us in this journey,” Puri said.

* * * * * * * * SBI General Insurance signs corporate agency agreement with Yes Bank * SBI General Insurance has signed a corporate agency agreement with Yes Bank for distribution of its retail products to the bank's customers. This partnership will be committed to offering the bank's customers a broad range of non-life insurance products and services, a release said. * * * * * * * * Universal Sompo General ties up with Tata Motors Insurance Broking & Advisory Services * Universal Sompo General Insurance has partnered with Tata Motors Insurance Broking and Advisory Services for insuring vehicles through the network of Tata Motor dealers.

The insurer said it uses a mobile app for spot survey and live video streaming for assessment of loss, which further enhances efficiency in the whole service proposition..