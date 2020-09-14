Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI dismisses unfair biz practices complaint against Amazon Seller Services, others

Fair trade regulator CCI has dismissed a complaint of alleged unfair business practices against Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, Amazon Export Sales LLC and Cloudtail India Pvt Ltd. The ruling came on a complaint filed by Lifestyle Equities C V and Lifestyle Licensing B V. Lifestyle Licensing B V is the proprietor of the brand Beverly Hills Polo Club (BHPC), while Lifestyle Equities C V is its licensee, which in turn has appointed an exclusive licensee, Major Brands India Pvt Ltd for the Indian region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:31 IST
CCI dismisses unfair biz practices complaint against Amazon Seller Services, others

Fair trade regulator CCI has dismissed a complaint of alleged unfair business practices against Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, Amazon Export Sales LLC and Cloudtail India Pvt Ltd. The ruling came on a complaint filed by Lifestyle Equities C V and Lifestyle Licensing B V.

Lifestyle Licensing B V is the proprietor of the brand Beverly Hills Polo Club (BHPC), while Lifestyle Equities C V is its licensee, which in turn has appointed an exclusive licensee, Major Brands India Pvt Ltd for the Indian region. The informants alleged unfair and anti-competitive practices by Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, Amazon Export Sales LLC and Cloudtail India and their affiliate entities. These caused an exclusionary effect on the informants' business operations and impacted visibility of their fashion products, they claimed. They also alleged abuse of dominance, especially by Amazon Seller Services, which operates the amazon.in website in the country, leading to foreclosure of competition by hindering entry into the market. The complainants said they do not sell any of their fashion products under the BHPC brand on Amazon's e-commerce platform. Their products were earlier available only on the website of Lifestyle's licensee and now only on its own website and in brick-and-mortar stores.

However, Amazon allegedly offered counterfeit/unlicensed/unauthorised products of the informants at 'unfair, discriminatory and/or predatory prices'. The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in an order dated September 11, noted that there are multiple players operating in the relevant market for services provided by online platforms for selling fashion merchandise in India. "Thus, looking at the present market construct, it does not appear that any one platform is occupying a dominant position in the relevant market," it added. With respect to allegation of exclusive arrangements, deep discounting and preferential listing by Amazon, CCI said that exclusive tie-ups between platforms and fashion brands do not seem to exist and there are plenty of channels of intermediation available for fashion brands, sellers/retailers and consumers to access or reach each other.

CCI noted that the primary allegation pertains to counterfeiting / unlicensed/ unauthorised selling of products on the Amazon's platform at a price which allegedly is significantly lower than the price of the original product, but given that Amazon is not dominant in the relevant market, the issue does not lend itself to anti-trust scrutiny. CCI observed that online sale of counterfeit goods is a matter of concern for brands and consumers alike.

"The Commission observes that besides antitrust law, the issue of alleged sale of counterfeits on online platforms is amenable to be addressed through other legal/regulatory instrumentalities as well. "Thus, though the Commission is statutorily constrained from looking into this issue because of the absence of OP-1's dominance, the issue of counterfeit may be addressed through other regulatory instruments in view of the adverse implications it has on sellers and buyers in general," it said. OP-1 refers to Amazon Seller Services.

The Commission concluded that no case is made out in the given facts and circumstances of the present case.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the mans 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said. ...

DMK MP raises NEET exam issue in Rajya Sabha

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK MP P Wilson, on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, raised the issue of challenges faced by students due to the NEET examination and claimed that several aspirants in Tamil Nadu have committed suici...

Hindi Diwas should be observed as black day, say groups promoting Bengali pride

Several groups promoting Bengali sub-nationalism on Monday called upon non-Hindi speaking people to mark Hindi Diwas as black day in protest against alleged discriminatory attitude towards the Bengali language by the Centre. Hindi Diwas is ...

ED arrests money laundering network kingpin, secures 5-day custody from court

The Enforcement Directorate ED has arrested Bhimendra Kumar Goyal under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, 2002 and has secured 5 days of custody from the Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Visakhapatnam. Accused Bhime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020