Corona India and Thrillophilia Unveils the 'Rediscover Paradise' Program to Boost Local Tourism

- Inspires Consumers to Explore the Outdoors with care to boost local tourism MUMBAI, India, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its quest to get the world back outside when it is safe to travel and explore nature, Corona and Thrillophilia partner to launch 'Rediscover Paradise' program to boost local tourism. The initiative aims at promoting local tourism by offering exciting deals to encourage consumers through a book now, travel when safe platform, while also providing financial aid to the struggling travel and tourism industry. In the initial stage of this campaign, Corona has also pre-purchased rooms at independently run homestays and resorts that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic, around Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, thus offering some immediate financial relief. Corona globally pledged to provide aid to over 1000 hotels across the world with over 14,000 hotel room bookings.

Commenting on this launch, Alexander Lambrecht, VP Marketing - South Asia, AB InBev opined, "We are delighted to partner with Thrillophilia to launch 'Rediscover Paradise' program, in line with our long-standing commitment to the travel and tourism industry that we connect with. We have over the years, passionately adopted beaches across the world and outdoor living is deeply rooted in all our efforts. Now more than ever, as the communities go through a challenging period, we stand in solidarity with them by extending our support. We aim to build a movement that brings together avid travellers to embrace the outdoors once again, but only when it is absolutely safe. By booking a stay now for future travel, we can ensure support to a great number of ground staff who have, for so many years, worked hard to enable us to have a pleasurable holiday. Now it's time we stand up for them and secure the future of the industry." To further catalyse domestic travel and galvanize the larger community, the 'Rediscover Paradise' program encourages travellers to join the movement and take the first step of exploring their own country by adopting road-trips to nearby destinations when safe. Ensuring that consumers have easy access to a variety of offerings, the brand is curating a large inventory of local stays and short experiences at discounted rates for them to book now and travel when it is deemed safe. Over and above this, Corona India and Thrillophilia are also supplementing these efforts by motivating affiliated suppliers to participate and offer exciting deals for visitors to block and avail later when safe. This has been done to encourage travellers to come forward and support one of the worst hit industries, enabling their revival. Throwing light on the initiative, Chitra Gurnani Daga, Co-Founder and CEO of Thrillophilia added, "Thrillophilia has been recognized as the go-to brand for unique travel experiences. Given the current diminishing landscape, we were keen on helping our suppliers by providing them much-needed fuel to kick start. So when Corona reached out to us with the Rediscover Paradise initiative, we were thrilled to support their endeavour. With both brands being rooted in the outdoors, there was complete synergy in the foundation to aid the sector and serve a common purpose of reviving tourism. We've worked together persistently to roll out the crusade to millions of our users. Our suppliers are presently focusing on getting all sanitization and hygiene measures in check to be prepared to welcome travellers when deemed safe." Globally, the tourism sector is expected to see a decline of around 400 million tourists and the objective of this initiative is to provide relief to the beleaguered travel industry - by booking over 14,000 hotel rooms in over 1,000 hotels worldwide. The campaign has been rolled out in select countries including the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, Chile and Canada, where local teams are developing platforms in partnership with allied partners to ensure a positive impact on the tourism of the country.

To join the movement, block one's stay now and travel when it's deemed safe: link to the microsite About Thrillophilia: Thrillophilia is Asia's leading platform to discover and book travel experiences. 50 Million users every year discover and book experiences on Thrillophilia. With 22000+ experiences listed from 5000+ suppliers across 125+ destinations, it's the go-to platform for experience seekers. About Corona: Born in Mexico, Corona is the leading beer brand in the country, the most popular Mexican beer worldwide exported to more than 180 countries. Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925 at the Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City. Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world.

