Using technology and personalisation, Finlatics is changing skill development in financial markets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Financial markets can be extremely overwhelming for people who don't have experience in the field of finance. Students who wish to make a career in this industry often find it hard to get a kick-start. That's where Finlatics comes in. By creating an interactive and immersive learning experience they have simplified navigating the complexities of the financial markets.

"The core thought behind Finlatics is to enable students in getting live experience as a highway to their career in finance. As a domain, finance is tremendously dynamic and through Finlatics' Projects and Programs, students experience this in an intuitive and refreshing manner," said Founder Nisant Mohta. With a community of 7000 plus equity market enthusiasts, this Mumbai-based startup has already become a leading force in the industry.

Their projects have an alumni base from top universities across the world, including Indian campuses like IIMs, IIFTs, FMS Delhi, BITS Pilani, IIT Bombay, NMIMS Mumbai, JBIMS Mumbai, as well as flagship international names such as the University of Warwick, University of Illinois, University of Michigan, Nanyang Technological University, among others. What makes them so popular among the youth is the modern approach they take which focuses on practical experience in their flagship program.

The Finlatics Financial Markets Experience Program (FMEP) is two-month online equity research and analysis-based experience program which equips millennials with the tools needed to build a career in finance. Embedded with a stock market simulator, students can have a live experience of real-time trading, portfolio creation, and understanding their losses and gains in a risk-free environment.

Comprehensive video lectures, interactive exercises in the course prepare you to tackle any obstacle you may face in the future. But the best thing about the program is that it allows amateurs to gain a footing before stepping out into the real world. "A common thought is that working on a finance project would require a lot of prior knowledge. However, we have crafted our programs and projects in such a manner that even if a student has no prior knowledge or experience in finance, they can easily do well through the support mechanisms of training and mentoring that are present in the program itself. There's no doubt that if a student has a grasp of the field, his / her progress can be accelerated two-folds with our program," explained Mohta.

The primary aspects of this flagship program include portfolio management, wherein students learn how to make a virtual portfolio that is linked to live BSE prices. Students are also taught how to carry out detailed equity research across the three market segments, i.e. Large Cap, Mid Cap, and Small Cap. The highlight of this program, however, is the personalized mentorship given to each learner by an Equity Advisor assigned to the student, who provides practical industry-oriented mentoring.

The advisor provides updates on happenings in financial markets and helps in managing the learner's virtual portfolio. This enables the learner to keep track of markets on a daily basis. "I got to perform equity research on Bharti Airtel, Britannia Limited, Tata Consumer Products, and Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited. It was a great learning experience that taught me the nuances of how to approach the fundamentals of a company and translate that research into trading and investment in the stock market," shared Shivam Shibasis Garnaik, an ace student from the Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur about the research he performed during the course.

"It was an enriching experience. The team at Finlatics gave me constant guidance, support, and invaluable suggestions during the course of my project with them," shared Shrishti Sethia, an ex-student from the University of Warwick about how the program helped her gain experience in the field. The program's wide multidisciplinary audience encourages newcomers to come on board and expand their knowledge boundaries.

"FMEP was an informative and extensive learning experience in portfolio management, equity trading and research. It was an enriching experience and my first practical exposure into the world of stock markets," said Kumar Saurabh from the Indian Institute of Management - Rohtak, who recently completed the course, about his experience as an outsider in the industry. With extremely thought-out projects, FMEP has surely made learning a fun activity for aspiring finance professionals all over the globe.

Graduate employability is a pressing issue for companies, education institutes & students. Companies such as Finlatics, help in improving the situation in finance by raising awareness & exposure to financial market operations and creating skilled professionals. For this very reason, Finlatics was also a part of the prestigious Incubation Program at the distinguished Atal Incubation Centre-NMIMS, set up under NITI Aayog, where the selection rate for their cohort was less than 4 per cent.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)