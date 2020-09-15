Left Menu
Development News Edition

OILSEEDS PRICES

OILSEEDS PRICES:- OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1310.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1150.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1200.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 955.00 Refined Palm Oil 875.00 Soyabean Ref. 915.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1110.00 Rapeseed Exp. - Sunflower Extr. 19500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 32870.00 Castor Extr.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:55 IST
OILSEEDS PRICES

OILSEEDS PRICES:- OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1310.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1150.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1200.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 955.00 Refined Palm Oil 875.00 Soyabean Ref. 915.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1110.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1080.00 Copra white 1610.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 855.00 F.S.G. 865.00 F.S.G.Kandla 845.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 27000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 19500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 32870.00 Castor Extr. 5450.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6550.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 8700.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 8500.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8300.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 7900.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7500.00 Sunflower Seed 4200.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 6600.00 Castorseed Bombay 4125.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST

PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

SC restrains Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ programme

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of Bindas Bol program, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prima facie appears tovilify the Muslim community. At this stage, prima facie it do...

South Dakota's top attorney says found body day after crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement late Monday that he realised he had struck and killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway only after returning to the scene the next day and discovering the body. ...

Former UK Conservative lawmaker jailed for sex crimes

A former lawmaker from Britains governing Conservative Party was sentenced to two years in jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two women. Charlie Elphicke, 49, whose wife Natalie succeeded him last year as the Member of Par...

SC stays telecast of remaining 'UPSC Jihad' episodes on Sudarshan TV

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme Bindas Bol, which claimed to expose the Jihad in Union Public Service Commission UPSC, on Sudarshan TV till further orders. A two-judge bench of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020