OILSEEDS PRICES
OILSEEDS PRICES:- OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1310.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1150.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1200.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 955.00 Refined Palm Oil 875.00 Soyabean Ref. 915.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1110.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1080.00 Copra white 1610.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 855.00 F.S.G. 865.00 F.S.G.Kandla 845.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 27000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 19500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 32870.00 Castor Extr. 5450.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6550.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 8700.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 8500.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8300.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 7900.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7500.00 Sunflower Seed 4200.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 6600.00 Castorseed Bombay 4125.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST
