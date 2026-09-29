NIA raids 16 places in Assam, Bengal, Keralam in IMK radicalisation case

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 16 locations across Assam, West Bengal and Keralam in connection with a cross-border terror conspiracy tied to Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) offshoot, radicalisation case of Assam. Of the 16 places, 10 places are being searched in Assam, five locations in West Bengal and one in Keralam.

The move comes three months after the anti-terror agency filed charges against 11 accused persons in connection with the terror conspiracy orchestrated by the IMK. The accused were then charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati (Assam). NIA investigations had revealed the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy of IMK– a manifestation of JBM, to expand the terror outfit’s terrorist ideology in West Bengal and the north-eastern states of India, including Assam and Tripura. The conspiracy involved promotion of the terrorist organisation’s extremist agenda, radicalisation of vulnerable youth, and expansion of the outfit’s network in India.

Investigations by the anti-terror organisation showed that JBM’s senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established IMK to promote the banned outfit’s nefarious agenda on Indian soil. NIA investigations had further revealed that the 11 chargesheeted accused had conspired to grow the presence of IMK/JBM in India through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature, and use of digital platforms for anti-India propaganda. They were promoting allegiance to the leadership of IMK/JMB.

Two of the key chargesheeted accused were identified as Nasimuddin, who was spearheading IMK’s activities in Assam, and Jagir Mia, who was leading the outfit in Tripura. During the course of the investigation, NIA has uncovered a trail of incriminating documents, electronic devices and digital records, which were used to build the case against the accused. (ANI)