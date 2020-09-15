Left Menu
Sensex rallies 288 points, pharma and banking stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices closed with an upward bounce on Tuesday as a sharp rally was witnessed in select mid-cap stocks for the second consecutive trading session.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:02 IST
IndusInd Bank rose by 4.6 pc on Tuesday to close at Rs 637.85 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed with an upward bounce on Tuesday as a sharp rally was witnessed in select mid-cap stocks for the second consecutive trading session. Banking and pharma indices contributed the most to market gains amid positive global cues.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 288 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044 while the Nifty 50 gained by 82 points or 0.71 per cent at 11,522. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.8 per cent and financial service by 1.3 per cent.

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank surged ahead by 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 637.85 per share. Axis Bank gained by 2.3 per cent, ICICI Bank by 2.2 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 1.7 per cent. Pharma major Cipla advanced by 2.8 per cent to Rs 742.35 per share while Sun Pharma moved up by 2.1 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.7 per cent.

The others which gained were Bajaj Finance, UPL and Bharti Airtel. However, those which lost were Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and ITC. Meanwhile, Asian equities extended gains with investor sentiment supported by Chinese data and optimism about Covid-19 vaccines.

The Shanghai composite added 0.51 per cent after China's industrial output rose by 5.6 per cent in August from a year ago. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.44 per cent while South Korean shares rose by 0.65 per cent and Hong Kong's by 0.38 per cent. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

