Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pandemic pushed 37 million into extreme poverty: Gates Foundation

The annual 'Goalkeepers report' by the Foundation primarily analyses progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations in alleviating poverty and address health issues. It said India was able to transfer cash to 200 million women amid the coronavirus crisis and it not only reduced impact of the pandemic on hunger and poverty but also advanced the country's long-term goal of empowering women.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:13 IST
Coronavirus pandemic pushed 37 million into extreme poverty: Gates Foundation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed almost 37 million people into extreme poverty besides reversing the progress made in the health sector for past several decades, a report by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said on Tuesday. It said the "widest-ranging catastrophe" - the one that has hit every country regardless of the actual spread of the disease - is economic. Citing a projection by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the report said the global economy will lose USD 12 trillion or more by the end of 2021 despite spending of USD 18 trillion in trying to stimulate growth around the world. The annual 'Goalkeepers report' by the Foundation primarily analyses progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations in alleviating poverty and address health issues.

It said India was able to transfer cash to 200 million women amid the coronavirus crisis and it not only reduced impact of the pandemic on hunger and poverty but also advanced the country's long-term goal of empowering women. In an interview to PTI, co-chair of the Foundation Bill Gates said the whole Aadhaar digital financial system in India has proven to be once again a "huge asset".

"Getting payments out through digital cash transfers, that has been a fantastic thing, and obviously, India has done that at a scale that no other country ever has," he said. In the report, the foundation said the extreme poverty has gone up by 7 per cent in just a few months because of COVID-19, ending a 20-year streak of progress. "This crisis has thrust almost 37 million more people into extreme poverty, after 20 straight years of that number coming down. At the same time, it has revealed how fragile that progress is: People living just above the extreme poverty line who have fallen below it because of COVID-19 were obviously vulnerable despite not being officially poor," it said.

It said, indirectly the COVID-19 will cause more women than men to suffer and die, in large part because the pandemic has disrupted healthcare before, during, and immediately after childbirth. Elaborating on how the pandemic has impacted routine immunisation, it said the vaccination, a good proxy measure for how health systems are functioning, is dropping to levels last seen in the 1990s. "In other words, we've been set back about 25 years in about 25 weeks," it said.

The report also talked about the "danger" of how COVID-19 can force the countries to take away their focus from dealing with "residual pandemics". "This would be a heartbreaking injustice. It would also go against the self-interest of the countries at the front of the line," it added. The report said the pandemic is having severe impact on education as well.

"Before the pandemic, the world already faced a learning crisis, with 53 percent of students in low- and middle-income countries - and 87 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa - unable to read a simple text by the time they are 10 years old," it said. The report said constrained finances and school closures are likely to exacerbate these inequalities, with girls at particular risk of not returning to school. In the interview, Gates said though, normally the Goalkeepers report projects a very optimistic approach reminding people about progress on things like economic growth, literacy, child survival, average lifespan, this year's report was different.

"This year's report, unfortunately, we're unable to say that there's been progress. In fact, we talk about the setback, and one way we dimensionalise that for like vaccine coverage globally, which went from 84 per cent to 70 per cent, is we say that's a 25-year setback," he said..

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Langer hopeful of Steve Smith's return for series decider

Australia coach Justin Langer is optimistic of star batsman Steve Smiths inclusion in the playing XI for the series decider on Wednesday. Smith was struck on the side of the helmet by a throwdown during the practice session. The right-hande...

Govt approves crucial Palwal-Sonipat rail project, will decongest NCR network

The government Tuesday approved the construction of the crucial Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project from Palwal to Sonipat which will decongest the railway network in the National Capital Region and connect unserved areas of Haryana. The ...

SC restrains Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ programme

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of Bindas Bol program, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prima facie appears tovilify the Muslim community. At this stage, prima facie it do...

South Dakota's top attorney says found body day after crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement late Monday that he realised he had struck and killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway only after returning to the scene the next day and discovering the body. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020