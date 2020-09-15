Gems-jewellery industry goes digital for 5-day international show

Left Menu
"A large and comprehensive virtual jewellery trade fair, IIJS Virtual will be an opportunity for our exhibitors and buyers to connect, talk business and place orders from the comfort of their offices or homes," GJEPC Chairman, Colin Shah told reporters in a webinar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:29 IST
The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) will organise the five-day India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) digitally from October 12 which has the potential to bring about 25-40 per cent of business that is generated in the physical format, the industry body said on Tuesday. The GJEPC expects to witness participation from 500 exhibitors and 10,000 buyers through this online platform, it said. "A large and comprehensive virtual jewellery trade fair, IIJS Virtual will be an opportunity for our exhibitors and buyers to connect, talk business and place orders from the comfort of their offices or homes," GJEPC Chairman, Colin Shah told reporters in a webinar. "Although we missed out on the August show, we couldn't let another opportunity go by. Bolstered by the midstream's confidence in a pick-up in festive and wedding demand, we went into high gear to organise IIJS Virtual in record time, to ensure that the IIJS lives up to its earned reputation as the backbone of the Indian industry's growth," Shah said.

The IIJS 2020 has the potential to do 20-40 per cent business transactions as compared to what is done during a physical show, he added. The GJEPC is planning to organise IIJS in physical format in January. However, if situation does not normalise by then the council will hold it virtually as well, Shah added.   The show will have dedicated 5 halls each for gold jewellery, diamond or colour stone jewellery, couture or bridal jewellery, loose diamonds, colour stones, pearls, and silver or costume fashion jewellery. IIJS Virtual has well-equipped digital architecture and ensures exhibitors can have one-to-one meetings with the buyers, Shah said. Both the buyer and exhibitor experience will be enhanced with 2D and 3D Stalls, Dashboards for Buyers and Sellers, and an appealing Meeting Interface with live product profiling. “IIJS is one of the most coveted annual shows that helps the trade stay connected. It is one of the biggest networking and gem and jewellery sourcing events. "This year, the pandemic has forced us to put our plans on hold for the physical show. But, out of every adversity emerges an opportunity, and we are now gearing to conduct the IIJS Virtual Show to help connect buyers and sellers. We are hopeful that business will be back on track soon,” GJEPC Vice-Chairman Vipul Shah added.

