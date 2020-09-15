Left Menu
Govt invites applications for National Highways Excellence Awards

"The aim is to recognise companies which are performing exceptionally well in the construction, operations, maintenance and tolling stages of highway development as well as in the arena of road safety," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

To facilitate companies showing exceptional performance in highways construction and related areas, proposals have been invited for National Highways Excellence Awards for 2020, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Tuesday.

The awards were instituted in 2018. "The awards are given every year in seven categories – Excellence in Project Management, Excellence in Operation and Maintenance, Green Highway, Innovation, Excellence in Highway Safety, Excellence in Toll Management, and Outstanding Work in Challenging Conditions. Applications can be submitted ...by the 19th of this month," the ministry said in a statement. Winners will be announced in December this year, it said, and added the first cycle of awards in 2018 received wide participation from around the country. Following the success of the first cycle, the ministry decided to make the National Highways Excellence Awards an annual feature.

