Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power Min begins process to set up Rs 2,000 cr JV for rollout of smart metres

The Power Ministry has begun the process to set up a Rs 2,000 crore joint venture for providing a common backend infrastructure facility (CBIF) to power distribution companies (discoms) for faster roll-out of smart electricity metres in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:12 IST
Power Min begins process to set up Rs 2,000 cr JV for rollout of smart metres
Representative Image Image Credit: Pikist

The Power Ministry has begun the process to set up a Rs 2,000 crore joint venture for providing a common backend infrastructure facility (CBIF) to power distribution companies (discoms) for faster roll-out of smart electricity metres in the country. The joint venture would have four promoters, NTPC Ltd, REC Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC). These firms are under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power. The boards of PFC and REC have approved equity investment of Rs 150 crore each in the joint venture for the CBIF, according to regulatory filings. In a BSE filing, the PFC stated, "The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 14th September, 2020 has accorded its approval for infusion of equity of Rs 150 crore in a joint venture company to be promoted jointly by NTPC, PGCIL, REC and PFC for setting up of a Common Backend Infrastructure Facility (CBIF)." In a separate BSE filing, REC announced that its board in a meeting held on September 15 accorded its approval for infusion of Rs 150 crore as equity in the JV company for CBIF.

The boards of NTPC and PGCIL are yet to approve the equity investments of Rs 150 crore each in the joint venture. There would be equity investment of Rs 600 crore by the four promoters and the debt component would be of Rs 1,400 crore. The CBIF will enable the fast-track implementation of smart meters across the country. It will simplify smart meter rollout for discoms by offering a plug and play architecture with standardized, pre-configured, pre-integrated, scalable back-end infra for rollout of smart meters.

There would be an ease of scalability, avoiding asset duplication and flexibility to discoms in installing smart meters in a phase wise manner, wherein the Meter Data Management (MDM) services can be expanded on the basis of requirement. Discoms would be required to pay only for use of the asset without incurring additional capex, along with features of built in upgrades, which would lead to cost reductions and savings to discoms. The CBIF will also enable centralized MIS or reporting of metering data. The facility will be offered to discoms on a software or solution as a service approach and charge only usage fees.

The consulting arm of PFC, PFC Consulting, will facilitate the creation and the operationalisation of this joint venture company.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tests positive for COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an RT-PCR test. I had undergone COVID test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling hea...

1993, 1996 agreements entail China, India to keep forces along LAC to minimum level: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Tuesday said that a key element 1993 and 1996 agreements between India and China is that the two sides will keep their military forces in the areas along the Line of Actual Control LAC to a minimum level. H...

COVID-19 reinfection ‘very rare’ occurrence, not a matter of concern: ICMR DG

Coronavirus reinfection is possible even though it is a very rare occurrence, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday and stressed that it is not a matter of serious concern. The remarks come amid suspected cases of COVID-19 reinfection bei...

India, UK can have much stronger economic relationship: Cadila Pharma chairman

India and the UK need to come together, they can have a much stronger bilateral economic relationship because of synergies of history and culture, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Rajiv I Modi said on Tuesday. Speaking at a virtual CI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020