Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pound rises as rebellion against Brexit treaty breach grows

Sterling rose after better-than-expected jobs data on Tuesday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced opposition within his party to proposed legislation that would breach the Brexit treaty. But the bounce was likely to be temporary, analysts said, as Johnson confronts a rebellion from his own lawmakers and more attempted revisions as the bill progresses through parliament. Job vacancies rose to 434,000 between June and August, about 30% higher than in the April-to-June period but almost half pre-pandemic levels.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:30 IST
Pound rises as rebellion against Brexit treaty breach grows

Sterling rose after better-than-expected jobs data on Tuesday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced opposition within his party to proposed legislation that would breach the Brexit treaty.

But the bounce was likely to be temporary, analysts said, as Johnson confronts a rebellion from his own lawmakers and more attempted revisions as the bill progresses through parliament. "There is some optimism that opposition is growing to this bill and that the rebellion could increase in size," Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London, said.

The pound, which has fallen heavily in recent weeks as investors fretted that Johnson's plan sharply increased the risk of a no-deal Brexit, was 0.2% higher at $1.2867 at 1455 GMT, moving away from two-week lows. Against the euro, sterling also gained, with the single currency down 0.2%, at 92.115 pence per euro, buoyed by slightly better-than-expected British employment data.

While the country's unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in the three months to July, from 3.9%, the number of people in employment fell by a much smaller-than-expected 12,000. Job vacancies rose to 434,000 between June and August, about 30% higher than in the April-to-June period but almost half pre-pandemic levels.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

DGCA begins special safety audit of IndiGo, Vistara

Aviation regulator DGCA has commenced special safety audit of IndiGo and Vistara as part of its ongoing exercise to review and assess safety mechanism across domestic airlines in the wake of the recent Air India Express plane crash, a top o...

India received USD 20 billion in FDI during COVID-19 pandemic: FS Shringla

India has received over USD 20 billion in FDI amid the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday, showcasing the country as one of the most attractive destinations for investment globally. In a virtual a...

Belarusian opposition condemns Russia for backing Lukashenko

The Kremlin said Tuesday that a 1.5 billion loan it offered to Belarus carried no political conditions, despite claims by the Belarusian opposition that Russia is trying to shore up the nations authoritarian ruler amid post-election protest...

Amazon India opens two new fulfilment centres in Telangana

Amazon India expanded its fulfilment infrastructure in Telangana with two new fulfilment centres FC in Hyderabad. The expansion will help sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020