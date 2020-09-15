Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB and Cimory sign $15million loan to support livelihoods of dairy workers

The loan will assist Cimory in its daily operations, which support the livelihoods of about 3,300 smallholder dairy farmers, 2,200 employees, and over 1,500 direct sales agents—most of them women—as they endure the COVID-19 crisis. 

ADB | Jakarta | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:40 IST
ADB and Cimory sign $15million loan to support livelihoods of dairy workers
“COVID-19 has impacted our supply chain and changed consumer behaviours drastically in the food sector,” said the President Director of Cimory Farell Grandisuri Sutantio. Image Credit: Image Credit : PxHere

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and PT Cisarua Mountain Dairy ("Cimory") today signed a $15 million loan (in rupiah equivalent) to support livelihoods of workers in the dairy value chain and promote food security in Indonesia during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The loan will assist Cimory in its daily operations, which support the livelihoods of about 3,300 smallholder dairy farmers, 2,200 employees, and over 1,500 direct sales agents—most of them women—as they endure the COVID-19 crisis. The loan will also allow Cimory to increase its direct sales force and provide farming best practices and financial literacy training to at least 1,000 women farmers.

"Dairy is an important industry in Indonesia, as most domestic milk supply comes from thousands of smallholder farmers and thousands more are employed in processing and distribution," said the Head of the Agribusiness Investment Unit at ADB's Private Sector Operations Department Martin Lemoine. "Disruptions caused by COVID-19 have created food waste and interrupted food processing. We must support the livelihoods of farmers, factory workers, and sales agents during this testing time, and we must support the production and distribution of dairy products to ensure food security for all."

"COVID-19 has impacted our supply chain and changed consumer behaviours drastically in the food sector," said the President Director of Cimory Farell Grandisuri Sutantio. "As a result, there is a high level of uncertainty as we try to increase the robustness of both our supply chain and financial posture. ADB's support will help us navigate these uncertain times safely, allowing management to focus attention on business operations, ensuring business continuity, and safeguarding the livelihood of our stakeholders."

Cimory is a well-established household brand in Indonesia operating in dairy products, processed meat products, and processed egg products.

The transaction is aligned with ADB's $20 billion response package to COVID-19. As part of this assistance, ADB's Private Sector Operations Department is providing financing support to companies facing temporary liquidity issues.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

DGCA begins special safety audit of IndiGo, Vistara

Aviation regulator DGCA has commenced special safety audit of IndiGo and Vistara as part of its ongoing exercise to review and assess safety mechanism across domestic airlines in the wake of the recent Air India Express plane crash, a top o...

India received USD 20 billion in FDI during COVID-19 pandemic: FS Shringla

India has received over USD 20 billion in FDI amid the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday, showcasing the country as one of the most attractive destinations for investment globally. In a virtual a...

Belarusian opposition condemns Russia for backing Lukashenko

The Kremlin said Tuesday that a 1.5 billion loan it offered to Belarus carried no political conditions, despite claims by the Belarusian opposition that Russia is trying to shore up the nations authoritarian ruler amid post-election protest...

Amazon India opens two new fulfilment centres in Telangana

Amazon India expanded its fulfilment infrastructure in Telangana with two new fulfilment centres FC in Hyderabad. The expansion will help sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020