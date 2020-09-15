India, UK can have much stronger economic relationship: Cadila Pharma chairman
Speaking at a virtual CII-UK conference, he said the India-UK partnership has to flourish as there is a huge opportunity to do much more, much better than what has been done so far. "Because of synergies of history and culture, India and the UK could have a much stronger bilateral economic relationship.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:56 IST
India and the UK need to come together, they can have a much stronger bilateral economic relationship because of synergies of history and culture, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Rajiv I Modi said on Tuesday. Speaking at a virtual CII-UK conference, he said the India-UK partnership has to flourish as there is a huge opportunity to do much more, much better than what has been done so far.
"Because of synergies of history and culture, India and the UK could have a much stronger bilateral economic relationship. There is a tremendous scope of enhancing economic partnership for both the countries," he added. Speaking in the sectoral roundtable on the 'India-UK Healthcare Bridge', Modi said India is a huge force in healthcare and provides the highest-quality medicines at most economic prices.
He added that in the light of changing health scenario around the world, the synergy that is required is: 'discovery and design in the UK and develop and manufacture in India'. For this to happen, the roadblocks have to be removed and the governments of both the countries have to recognise the advantages and the strengths of both the countries, India as a developer and manufacturer and the UK for discovery and innovation, Modi added.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Rajiv I Modi
- UK
- CII
ALSO READ
7,81,975 active COVID-19 cases in India, while 27,74,801 people have recovered: Health Ministry.
Xiaomi smartwatch likely coming to India with Mi Band 5 very soon
India coronavirus cases surge to 3.6 million
Jio Platforms' success gives hope to struggling Indian IT vendors impacted by COVID-19, says GlobalData
On this day in 2019, Jasprit Bumrah became third Indian to take Test hat-trick