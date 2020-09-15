Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has one of the better air safety indicators in the world: Puri

India has one of the better air safety indicators in the world as aircraft accidents in the country in 2019 were just 0.82 per million flights as compared to the global average of 3.02, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:37 IST
India has one of the better air safety indicators in the world: Puri
Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

India has one of the better air safety indicators in the world as aircraft accidents in the country in 2019 were just 0.82 per million flights as compared to the global average of 3.02, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots.

Puri said on Twitter: "Regardless of the motivated narrative on India's aviation safety record, I would reiterate that we have one of the better safety records/indicators in the world." Aircraft accidents in India in 2019 were just 0.82 per million flights as compared to the global average of 3.02, he noted. "This can be understood better when we compare it to corresponding indicator in India which was 2.8 per million flights in 2014," he stated. We take all measures to ensure aviation safety, he said. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India have taken positive steps to further strengthen the aviation safety infrastructure in the country, he added. About 1000 air traffic controllers have been recruited during the last three years taking their number to 3,263, Puri stated. "Number of air misses has considerably come down from 35 in 2018 to 18 in 2019. There have only been 3 such cases in 2020 till now," he mentioned.

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to improve India's aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "In the amended Aircraft Bill as passed by Rajya Sabha today, the maximum penalty for any act in contravention of the provisions of the Rule has been enhanced from ₹10 lakhs to ₹1 crore. Further, the regulator has been empowered to impose the penalty," Puri said in a tweet. "Some Hon'bl members enquired during RS session today as to why the regulator had not imposed fines on operators despite finding deficiencies in the past. I want to inform my esteemed colleagues that power to impose penalties vested with Hon'ble courts before today's amendment," he said in another tweet.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pledges future to Arsenal with new 3-year deal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Tuesday ended speculation regarding his future at the club by signing a new three-year contract. The Gabon international signed from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and has since made 111 appea...

WTO finds Washington broke trade rules by imposing tariffs on China

The World Trade Organization found on Tuesday that the United States had breached global trading rules by imposing multi-billion dollar tariffs in President Donald Trumps trade war with China, a ruling that drew anger from Washington. Washi...

Ivanovic, 36, returns to the Premier League with West Brom

Branislav Ivanovic sealed a return to the Premier League by signing for promoted team West Bromwich Albion on TuesdayThe right back spent nine years at Chelsea, winning three league titles and three FA Cups, before joining Zenit St. Petersb...

India, US sign statement of intent to strengthen dialogue on defence tech cooperation

India and the US on Tuesday signed a statement of intent to strengthen the bilateral dialogue on defence technology co-operation and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of military equipment. The statement was signed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020