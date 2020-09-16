Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ Bus signs agreement with unions representing 800 drivers in Auckland

NZ Bus Chief Operating Officer, Jay Zmijewski, who led the negotiations for the company is also pleased with the result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 16-09-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 09:37 IST
NZ Bus signs agreement with unions representing 800 drivers in Auckland
NZ Bus CEO Barry Hinkley says he is delighted that a new agreement had been reached. Image Credit: Flickr

NZ Bus announced today that it has signed a new 3-year Collective Agreement with unions representing 800 drivers in Auckland.

NZ Bus CEO Barry Hinkley says he is delighted that a new agreement had been reached.

"We've always said that we wanted our drivers to be happy working for us, and we're delighted that we've reached an agreement. By settling this new pay deal it provides both our drivers and NZ Bus the stability to get on with providing Aucklanders with excellent public transport service.

"It's a good deal for our drivers and allows NZ Bus to focus on improving the performance of our services," he said.

NZ Bus Chief Operating Officer, Jay Zmijewski, who led the negotiations for the company is also pleased with the result.

"Although the discussions to reach a new agreement have been robust and taken longer than everyone wanted, the outcomes have left both sides satisfied.

"We know our drivers do a great job and wanted to reward them for their efforts, at the same time, we also needed to ensure that NZ Bus is well placed to operate in future," he said.

"I want to thank all the representatives involved in the negotiations, and for the support of Auckland Transport throughout these discussions".

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and that cater to customers working at...

Walls used to teach maths to poor students in Maha villages

Amid the COVID-19 crisis when poor students are unable to take up online classes, the zilla parishad here in Maharashtra has started an innovative way of imparting education to them by painting walls on streets and public places with mathem...

China, HK shares slip as consumer, healthcare drag; experts raise vaccine safety concerns

China and Hong Kong shares snapped a three-session rally on Wednesday, with consumer and healthcare stocks leading the losses as experts raised safety concerns about Chinese coronavirus vaccines. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite ...

Japan's Suga formally voted in as PM, readies 'continuity cabinet'

Japans Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliaments lower house on Wednesday, becoming the countrys first new leader in nearly eight years, as he readied a continuity cabinet expected to keep about half of predecessor Shinzo Abes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020