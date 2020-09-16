NZ Bus signs agreement with unions representing 800 drivers in Auckland

NZ Bus announced today that it has signed a new 3-year Collective Agreement with unions representing 800 drivers in Auckland.

NZ Bus CEO Barry Hinkley says he is delighted that a new agreement had been reached.

"We've always said that we wanted our drivers to be happy working for us, and we're delighted that we've reached an agreement. By settling this new pay deal it provides both our drivers and NZ Bus the stability to get on with providing Aucklanders with excellent public transport service.

"It's a good deal for our drivers and allows NZ Bus to focus on improving the performance of our services," he said.

NZ Bus Chief Operating Officer, Jay Zmijewski, who led the negotiations for the company is also pleased with the result.

"Although the discussions to reach a new agreement have been robust and taken longer than everyone wanted, the outcomes have left both sides satisfied.

"We know our drivers do a great job and wanted to reward them for their efforts, at the same time, we also needed to ensure that NZ Bus is well placed to operate in future," he said.

"I want to thank all the representatives involved in the negotiations, and for the support of Auckland Transport throughout these discussions".