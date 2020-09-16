Left Menu
SCOTT Sports India launches SCOTT Spark, an Olympic winning mountain bike

SCOTT Sports India launches the SCOTT Spark RC 900, one of the most decorated full-suspension bikes, ridden by the likes of Nino Schurter, an Olympic winner, and Kate Courtney, a World Cup Champion. The bike is a superlight, super-aggressive steed that pedals with incredible efficiency and is priced at Rs 3,69,900/-.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:37 IST
SCOTT Spark RC 900 Team. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): SCOTT Sports India launches the SCOTT Spark RC 900, one of the most decorated full-suspension bikes, ridden by the likes of Nino Schurter, an Olympic winner, and Kate Courtney, a World Cup Champion. The bike is a superlight, super-aggressive steed that pedals with incredible efficiency and is priced at Rs 3,69,900/-. This Cross Country bike features technologies like SCOTT's TwinLoc Suspension System, a 12-speed SRAM Eagle drivetrain, Shimano brakes, and Syncros components that combine to create one dream-worthy race bike.

The light and stiff race proven frame design has won countless World Cups, multiple World Championship and World Cup Overall titles, and continues to instill confidence in whoever is riding it. Owing to numerous technology lead features, the Spark's versatility and race pedigree has been in a class of its own for many years.

"We've seen unprecedented demand in premium bicycles over the last few months. While fitness is the key driver, a lot of demand is specific to performance and high-quality components, and these bikes cost anywhere between 2 lakhs to 10 lakhs. At SCOTT, we always believe in bringing the best in innovation, technology, and design to someone equally passionate. And that's why we are planning to introduce a higher number of performance-oriented bikes in India over the next few months," said Jaymin Shah, Country Manager, SCOTT Sports India. The bikes are available for purchase through the dealer network as well as the online marketplace Sportsnetwork.in. The brand also offers the opportunity to interact with a Product Expert through its Customer Connect initiative at +91 8080754321.

"We've seen an increase in demand for performance-oriented cycles, not only in the mountain bike category but also for road and gravel bike category. For instance, we received multiple orders for the SCOTT Addict RC series that are priced between 5 lakhs to 6 lakhs," said Jaymin Shah, Country Manager, SCOTT Sports India. SCOTT Sports India, a subsidiary of SCOTT Sports SA, is a Swiss producer of bicycles, winter equipment, motorsports gear, running gear, and sportswear.

The company focuses on building a strong connection between these segments and provide a complete year around the head-to-toe program for each season. SCOTT Sports started operations in India in 2010 and is committed to provide the best in technology and design by continuously innovating through the #NOSHORTCUTS philosophy.

Currently, SCOTT Sports India supports a number of cycling, motorsports, and running athletes in the country including CS Santosh, Kieren D'Souza, Devender Thakur, and many more. SCOTT Sports India also has a road racing team in India with Kanakia Group being the principal sponsor. SCOTT Sports dates back to 1958, Founded by Ed Scott, who revolutionized skiing by inventing the first aluminium ski pole. Since then, it brought a series of innovative products to the market in each of the sporting segments that were carefully added to the portfolio be it cycling, running, motorsports, winter sports, and outdoor.

SCOTT Sports has a long history with cycle racing globally, and currently, the teams Mitchelton-Scott (Men) and Michelton-Scott (Women) participates in a number of races around the world, including the Tour De France and supports some other individual athletes like the World's best Mountain Bike athlete Nino Schurter. Website: www.scott-sports.com/in/en

Online purchase - scott.sportnetwork.in. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

