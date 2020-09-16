Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends quality norms implementation deadline for domestic toy industry till Jan 2021

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the commerce and industry ministry, has issued a notification to extend the date of implementation of Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020 "as January 1, 2021 in place of September 1 this year". "This decision allows domestic manufacturers four months of extra time to make necessary arrangements for compliance of standards in view of difficulties arising out of COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:52 IST
Govt extends quality norms implementation deadline for domestic toy industry till Jan 2021

The government has provided four more months till January next year to the domestic toy industry to comply with quality norms amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official statement said on Wednesday. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the commerce and industry ministry, has issued a notification to extend the date of implementation of Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020 "as January 1, 2021 in place of September 1 this year".

"This decision allows domestic manufacturers four months of extra time to make necessary arrangements for compliance of standards in view of difficulties arising out of COVID-19 pandemic," it said. As the government is focusing on promoting domestic manufacturing of toys, it came out with a quality control order and also increased import duty in February. Quality control order on toys is one of the ways to stop flow of cheap sub-standard toys into the market.

According to a study, about 67 per cent of toys failed all safety and standard tests, while about 30 per cent of plastic toys failed to meet the safety standards of admissible levels of heavy metals and phthalates. Phthalates are a group of chemicals. The toys industry in India is primarily in the unorganised sector comprising about 4,000 small and medium enterprises.

About 85 per cent of toys are imported in the country, with maximum coming from China. It is followed by Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Germany, Hongkong and the US. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to work towards realising this potential while being "vocal about local toys".

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the government's nodal agency that frames quality standards in coordination with the ministries concerned..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EU exec wants tougher 2030 climate target, billions in green bonds

The European Unions chief executive on Wednesday said the bloc should commit to deeper emissions cuts over the next decade, and pledged to use green bonds to finance its climate goals. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen benefits from caution before Fed meeting; European shares edge higher

Investors were generally cautious before the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, boosting the yen, as the rally that pushed up shares after Chinese and U.S. economic data in the previous session slowed in early London trading. Risk appeti...

Govt prepares draft rules to protect electricity consumers' rights

The power ministry has prepared draft rules providing for rights of electricity consumers for the first time, an official statement said on Wednesday. Union Power Ministry in a historic pro-consumer move drafts Electricity Rights of Consume...

No infiltration along Sino-Indian border in last 6 months: Govt tells RS

The government on Wednesday said there has been no infiltration along the Sino-Indian border in the last six months, while 47 infiltration bids have been reported along the Indo-Pak border during the period. The Union Home Ministry also inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020