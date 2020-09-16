Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit concerns weigh on FTSE 100, Hut Group jumps

The e-commerce firm soared as much as 30% on its first day of trading. The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 were down 0.03% and 0.2%, respectively, with banking and insurers' stocks being among the biggest decliners. Construction firm Galliford Try Holdings rose 9.8% after it said it expects to return to profitability in fiscal 2021 as site activity resumes and productivity nears normal levels.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:27 IST
Brexit concerns weigh on FTSE 100, Hut Group jumps
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday due to concerns of a disorderly Brexit, while shares of The Hut Group surged in the biggest UK initial public offering since 2013. The e-commerce firm soared as much as 30% on its first day of trading.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 were down 0.03% and 0.2%, respectively, with banking and insurers' stocks being among the biggest decliners. "We have seen heavy outflows, with most investors of UK stocks in aversion mode over fears of a no-deal Brexit," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit have returned to the forefront following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposal to breach the divorce treaty with the European Union, raising the risk of another blow to a domestic economy already grappling with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are now looking to the Bank of England's policy meeting on Thursday for signs of more stimulus, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its meeting with a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for long.

British homebuilder Redrow fell 1.9% after reporting a plunge in annual profit, while promising to renew dividend payouts next year as it halts investments in London and focuses on its Heritage Collection homes. Construction firm Galliford Try Holdings rose 9.8% after it said it expects to return to profitability in fiscal 2021 as site activity resumes and productivity nears normal levels.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Forest officials nab man for making crude bombs to kill animals

Forest officials on Wednesday apprehended a person who manufactures country bombs and weapons to use in hunting or killing wild animals that stray into farm land in rural areas and destroy produce,police said. The officials seized a few cou...

CBI court to give judgment in Babri mosque demolition case on Sept 30

A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case will pronounce its judgment on September 30. Judge SK Yadav has directed all accused to remain present in the court on the day of judgment.Prominent among the 32 accused are forme...

Wagon jumps the track near level crossing in Odisha

A wagon of a goods train jumped off the track near a level crossing in Cuttack city on Wednesday, an official said. The empty goods train was on its way from Bhadrak to Khurda Road when one wagon slipped from the track near the level crossi...

DTIC welcomes UK donation of R50 million to Solidarity Fund

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition DTIC has welcomed the United Kingdom UK governments donation of R50 million to the Solidarity Fund.The grant is aimed at extending the Solidarity Funds ongoing efforts to counter the repercu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020